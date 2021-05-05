CR Vs CWS Dream11: Reds Vs White Sox Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

The Cincinnati Reds (CR) and the Chicago White Sox (CWS) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, May 05 at 12:35 PM local time (10:05 PM IST). The game will be played at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here is our CR vs CWS Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs CWS Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: CR vs CWS game preview

The Chicago White Sox are currently at the second spot of the American League Central standings. Yoan Moncada and team have played 28 games so far in the tournament, winning 16 and losing 12. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the National League Central table with a win-loss record of 13-15.

The two teams collided earlier this week, with White Sox coming out on top, 0-9. Despite that the Chicago White Sox are set to get a tough competition from the Cincinnati Reds. Reds will have high expectations from Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Luis Castillo, while White Sox will depend on Billy Hamilton, Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes to come out on top.

CR vs CWS: Injury Report

The Cincinnati Reds will enter the Great American Ball Park without Nick Castellanos, Nick Senzel (shoulder), Shogo Akiyama (hamstring) and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder), who are all recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox won’t be getting any assistance from Luis Robert (ill), Reynaldo Lopez and Adam Engel on Wednesday, while Jace Fry (back) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) are reported doubtful.

CR vs CWS Probable Playing 9

Cincinnati Reds: Jesse Winker, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart, Tyler Naquin, Aristides Aquino.

Chicago White Sox: Billy Hamilton, Blake Rutherford, Jose Abreu, Nick Madrigal, Yoan Moncada, Dallas Keuchel, Yermin Mercedes, Seby Zavala, Leury Gracia.

CR vs CWS Top Picks

Cincinnati Reds: Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox: Billy Hamilton, Yoan Moncada, Yermin Mercedes

CR vs CWS Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jesse Winker, Tyler Naquin, Blake Rutherford, Billy Hamilton

Infielders: Eugenio Suarez, Mike Moustakas, Yoan Moncada

Pitcher: Luis Castillo

Catcher: Yermin Mercedes

MLB Dream11: CR vs CWS Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Chicago White Sox will come out on top in this contest.

“Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.” pic.twitter.com/96gt7rYFhT — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 5, 2021

Note: The above CR vs CWS playing 11, CR vs CWS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CR vs CWS live and CR vs CWS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds/ Twitter