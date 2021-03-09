CR Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

Quick links:
The Cincinnati Reds (CR) will lock horns with the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Tuesday, March 9 at 6:05 PM local time (Wednesday, March 10 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Here is our CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs LAD Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on the fourth spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Cody Bellinger and team have played nine games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing three (two draws). Surprisingly, one of their draws came against the Cincinnati Reds, who they will face on Tuesday night. Luis Castillo and team are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 2-5 (one draw).
Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart
Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith
Considering the recent form of the teams, our CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.
