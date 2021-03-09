Last Updated:

CR Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Preview

CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction: Cincinnati Reds (CR) will lock horns with Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Tuesday.

CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction

The Cincinnati Reds (CR) will lock horns with the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Tuesday, March 9 at 6:05 PM local time (Wednesday, March 10 at 6:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona. Here is our CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs LAD Dream11 team.

CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction: CR vs LAD Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on the fourth spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Cody Bellinger and team have played nine games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing three (two draws). Surprisingly, one of their draws came against the Cincinnati Reds, who they will face on Tuesday night. Luis Castillo and team are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 2-5 (one draw).

CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Arizona time and date: Tuesday, March 9 at 6:05 PM
  • India time and date: Wednesday, March 10 at 6:35 AM
  • Venue: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Arizona

CR vs LAD match prediction: Probable lineups

CR vs LAD Dream11 team: Cincinnati Reds probable playing 9

Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart

CR vs LAD Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

CR vs LAD match prediction: CR vs LAD Dream11 top picks

  • Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo
  • Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Will Smith

CR vs LAD game prediction: CR vs LAD Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Nick Castellanos (VC), Scott Heineman, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock
  • Infielders: Mike Moustakas, Justin Turner, Max Muncy
  • Pitcher: Luis Castillo
  • Catcher: Will Smith (C)

CR vs LAD live: CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our CR vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CR vs LAD playing 11, CR vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CR vs LAD live and CR vs LAD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

 

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter

