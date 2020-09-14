CR Vs PBP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLB Live

Following a sensational victory against the St Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball (MLB) this week. The game will be played on Monday, September 14 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is our CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction and CR vs PBP Dream11 team.

CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1.40 am IST

CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction and preview

The #Reds today selected from the taxi squad the contract of RHP Sal Romano and placed on the 10-day injured list, retro to Friday, RHP Sonny Gray (right mid-back strain). pic.twitter.com/MfiOXNPb33 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 13, 2020

The Cincinnati Reds arrive into the game on the back of a massive victory in the previous tie. The Reds defeated the Cardinals 10-5. Cincinnati has 21 victories, while the Reds have also lost 26 games so far this season. On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a major setback as they lost to the Kansas City Royals 11-0. The Pirates have struggled for form this season, with 14 victories and a disastrous 30 defeats so far this term.

CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction: CR vs PBP Dream11 team, squad list

Cincinnati Reds: Tejay Antone, Trevor Bauer, Archie Bradley, Muskogee, Luis Castillo, Jose De Leon, Anthony DeSclafani, Amir Garrett, Raisel Iglesias, Nate Jones, Michael Lorenzen, Tyler Mahle, Sal Romano, Lucas Sims, Robert Stephenson, Tucker Barnhart, Curt Casali, Tyler Stephenson, Kyle Farmer, Freddy Galvis, Jose Garcia, Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Shogo Akiyama, Aristides Aquino, Nick Castellanos, Brian Goodwin, Jesse Winker

Pittsburgh Pirates: Steven Brault, JT Brubaker, Kyle Crick, Austin Davis, Geoff Hartlieb, Derek Holland, Sam Howard, Chad Kuhl, Joe Musgrove, Dovydas Neverauskas, Richard Rodriguez, Chris Stratton, Nick Tropeano, Nik Turley, Trevor Williams, John Ryan Murphy, Jacob Stallings, Josh Bell, Adam Frazier, Erik Gonzalez, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Colin Moran, Kevin Newman, JT Riddle, Cole Tucker, Jason Martin, Gregory Polanco, Bryan Reynolds.

CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction: CR vs PBP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Bryan Reynolds

Infielders: Joey Votto, Kevin Newman, Phillip Evans, Robel Garcia

Pitcher: Chad Kuhl

Catcher: Jacob Stallings

CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction: CR vs PBP Dream11 top picks

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto

Pittsburgh Pirates: Chad Kuhl, Jacob Stallings

CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent run of form in the competition, the Cincinnati Reds arrive into the game as the clear favourites against Pittsburgh Pirates.

Note: The CR vs PBP Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CR vs PBP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Cincinnati Reds Twitter