CR Vs SFG Dream11: Cincinnati Reds Vs San Francisco Giants Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Cincinnati Reds (CR) and the San Francisco Giants (SFG) will lock horns in an upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:10 AM IST (5:40 PM local time, May 18) on Wednesday, May 19 from the Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio. Here is our CR vs SFG Dream11 prediction, top picks and CR vs SFG Dream11 team.

b a c k . t o . b a c k pic.twitter.com/qm1xHLkEoJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 18, 2021

MLB Dream11: CR vs SFG game preview

The Cincinnati Reds will go up against the San Francisco Giants in their second match of the MLB 2021 season. Currently in 4th place on the MLB National League Central standings, the Reds will come into this game as the underdogs, despite their home advantage. With 19 wins and 20 losses in the season, the side is at an even 5-5 in their last 10 games and will come into this match having lost their last match to the Giants 3-6.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants are at the top of the NL West table with an impressive win-loss record of 25-16 so far in the season. Coming into this game with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games and an 11-12 record in away games, the Giants will hope to extend their current three-match winning streak with a win in this game. They will also hope to keep their place on the table as the Padres close in behind them.

CR vs SFG: Injury Report

The Cincinnati Reds will be without Mike Moustakas (day to day), Michael Lorenzen (shoulder), Joey Votto (thumb) and

Aristides Aquino (wrist) and who are all injured. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants will be missing Reyes Moronta,

Tyler Beede, Aaron Sanchez, Donovan Solano and Jose Alvarez for this match.

CR vs SFG Probable Playing 9

Cincinnati Reds: Jesse Winkler, Nick Senzel, Nick Castellanos, Tyler Naquin, Eugenio Suarez, Kyle Farmer, Tucker Barnhart, Jonathan India, Sonny Gray

San Francisco Giants: Mike Tauchman, Buster Posey, Mike Yastrzemski, Darin Ruf, Brandon Crawford, Wilmer Flores, Alex Dickerson, Mauricio Dubon, Logan Webb

CR vs SFG Top Picks

Cincinnati Reds: Sonny Gray, Brandon Crawford

San Francisco Giants: Logan Webb, Buster Posey

CR vs SFG Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jesse Winkler, Nick Castellanos, Tyler Naquin

Infielders: Darin Ruf, Brandon Crawford, Nick Senzel

Pitcher: Buster Posey, Sonny Gray

Catcher: Logan Webb

MLB Dream11: CR vs SFG Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the San Francisco Giants will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CR vs SFG playing 11, CR vs SFG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CR vs SFG live and CR vs SFG game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants Twitter