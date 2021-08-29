'Created Asian Record At 42': PM Modi, President Kovind Laud Bronze Medalist Vinod Kumar

It's raining medals for India at the Tokyo Paralympics as discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the High jump and ensured India its second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiyah Naidu, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and other hailed Vinod Kumar for winning bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics.

PM Modi, President Kovind & others laud Vinod Kumar for winning bronze

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Yet another medal at the #TokyoParalympics today. This #NationalSportsDay has become all the more special with phenomenal display by our athletes. Heartiest congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning a Bronze medal at Men's Discus Throw F52 event.The nation is elated at your win. pic.twitter.com/MGjT27j3hP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2021

This is turning out to be an epic

National Sports Day !#IND has won it’s 3rd Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #VinodKumar delivered a winning throw !

Well done & heartiest congratulations!!!



🥉 in Discus Throw F-52 Final event

New Asian Record at 19.91m 😎#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/LOJtGb7S7Q — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

Vinod Kumar clinches bronze in discus throw in Paralympics

Vinod Kumar on Sunday won India's third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after he won a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record. The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in the seated position.

As per the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik, Vinod Kumar took sports as career at the age of 30 and now at the age of 42 he created an Asian record.

And in no time another medal from #VinodKumar, today has been special.. he took to sports in late 30s and now at 42yrs creating an Asian Record and winning a @Paralympics medal. True grit and determination. #Bronze @ianuragthakur @narendramodi @Media_SAI #Praise4Para @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uWyoPasUef — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

As per PTI, Vinod injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents. It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Notably, India winning medals at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday means much more as the nation is celebrating National Sports Day. The National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Diwas is marked as a very special occasion in India as we celebrate Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary on 29 August every year.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, "respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country".

(Image Credits: @Tokyo2020hi/Twitter)

(With Inputs: PTI)