Credibility, Values & More On Agenda At 6th World Summit On Ethics & Leadership In Sports

To facilitate a deeper and constructive dialogue among stakeholders on the matters of preserving ethics in sports, corporate governance and the role of sports in connecting humanity, The Art of Living along with the World Forum for Ethics in Business organized the 6th World Summit on Ethics and Leadership in Sports on 13-14th October, an event that was also live-streamed and viewed by thousands online.

The dignitaries present included Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Hon. Mr. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Mr. Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, national badminton team, Mr. Narain Karthikeyan, India's first Formula One Driver, Ms. Savita Punia, Captain of the Indian Women’s National Hockey Team, Mr. Sandeep Singh, Hon. Sports Minister of Haryana, Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Mr. PR Sreejesh, Goalkeeper of the Indian National Hockey Team, India, Mr. Pankaj Advani, 25-time International Billiard and Snooker world champion, Mr. Yashpal Solanki, High-Performance Director, Sports Authority of India, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President of All India Football Federation and a former Professional Football Player, and Mr. Sudhanshu Mittal, Vice President, Indian Olympic Association.

'Sports can be that one thing that can bring people together': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Speaking at the event, Sri Sri said, "Sports can be that one thing that can bring people together. But today sport is played like a war and wars are waged like a sport. Players should play with a sense of responsibility and have a sense of sacredness towards their viewers and fans. Ethic is simply not doing what one does not want done to them and this awareness is very important."

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice and former Union Sports Minister, who was also present at the event said, "India has a rich history and tradition of sports that goes back to ancient times." Adding further he said, "But over the years, the evolution of the society didn't bring sports culture in the country to the extent we would desire... Sports isn't only about winning and losing, it is more about participation and engage the self."

The summit sought a roadmap to use fair and clean sport as a tool to unite people in a post-pandemic world riddled by conflict, economic crisis and mental health issues. The matter of ethics in sporting events had recently been the centre of discussion, especially with the upcoming controversial FIFA World Cup.

Notably, the summit not only focused on bringing attention to the critical challenges related to sports governance such as corruption, doping and human rights but also recognized the good that sports stand for by celebrating positive role models.

Ethics in Sports Award 2022

The Summit proceedings also featured the announcement of the Ethics in Sports Award 2022, a prize that recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations that have demonstrated the importance of human values and ethics in life and in the sports arena.

The winners this year included:

1. FC Union Berlin e.V. for Outstanding Organization

2. Ms. Anja Hammerseng-Edin for promotion of Mental Health in Sports

3. Shri Kiren Rijiju for Outstanding Contribution to Sports

4. Shri Sandeep Singh for Resilience in Sports

About WFEB

The 6th World Summit on Ethics & Leadership in Sports is organized by the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB), a Brussels-based global NGO with special consultative status at the United Nations’ ECOSOC, in partnership with Dr. Rau Foundation, and is a continuation of WFEB’s dedicated Ethics in Sports conference series. Earlier summits were held in collaboration with institutions such as FIFA, FC Union Berlin, Anti-Doping Norway and FairSport.