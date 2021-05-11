Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Special Visit To Motivate Ferrari, F1 And Football Fans Go Berserk

The Ferrari Formula 1 team received a noteworthy visit on Monday as Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Ferrari factory in Maranello. Ronaldo is a well-known lover of sports cars and also owns a Ferrari as seen in his Instagram pictures. F1 and football fans went wild on social media to see their favourite star pay a visit to motivate Ferrari as seen in some of the comments later.

Cristiano Ronaldo pays a visit to Ferrari Formula 1

Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Ferrari Formula 1 was part of an institutional event in which Andrea Agnelli, the president of Juventus, and John Elkann, current CEO of Ferrari, also participated. The Juventus ace can be seen alongside Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who are holding a signed shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo. Sainz, who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo, would have undoubtedly enjoyed the Serie A star's visit.

Football and Formula 1 fans went berserk on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo visits Ferrari Formula 1

One Cristiano Ronaldo fan hoped that she would have been in Carlos Sainz's (also a CR7 fan) place alongside her favourite idol. The fan tweeted:

honestly this would be me 😭😭 — Lara🚀 (@f1xvapor) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a number of fans tried their best to solve the complex mathematical problem put out by Ferrari Formula 1's Twitter handle. Some of the fan reactions can be seen below.

I did my best. pic.twitter.com/qPMq6zR9eJ — Pipino F1 (@pipinof1) May 10, 2021

C² + CR7 ⏩ C💯

(C)harles_Leclerc × (C)arlos_Sainz + (C)ristiano (R)onaldo (7) pointing (C)HAMPION (100)% — we're_star_dust (@werestardust1) May 10, 2021

Other Ferrari F1 fans were delighted to see their favourites in the same picture:

OH HOW AMAZING THIS IS. 😍



3 of my faves in 1 photo.



Forza Ferrari #essereFerrari #sf21 — Leclerc16 (@essereLeclerc16) May 10, 2021

Lmao. This is so fire homie !!! 🔥🔥 But you know it’s a sin in Italia not to support Ferrari 😭😭🇮🇹 — KINGIAM (@chetty_keenan) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a fan seemed to initiate a debate with his friend as to which sport was the greatest in the world. He tagged one of his friends in the post and wrote that Cristiano Ronaldo was being introduced to the 'biggest sport' in the world by the two Ferrari drivers.

@ToommyLloyd Charles and Carlos introducing Cris to the biggest sport in the world — Daf (@dafwilliams95) May 10, 2021

Formula 1 schedule: Next challenge for Ferrari Formula 1 is Monaco

According to the Formula 1 schedule, the next race of the season is in Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco. The Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for May 20-23 with free practice one and two scheduled to begin on a Thursday instead of the usual Fridays. The Monaco GP did not feature on the 2020 Formula 1 schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ferrari Formula 1 team had a mixed 2019 Monaco Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel finished second while Charles Leclerc was unable to finish the race after having a collision. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz would hope to impress the Scuderia in Monaco which is one of Formula 1's historic venues. Ferrari Formula 1 fans can follow how their favourite team is preparing ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix on the team's official social media handles.