Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Instagram Rich-list, See Where Virat Kohli Is Ranked

The Instagram rich- list for the year 2021 is announced, the Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, tops the list who charges 1.6 million USD for 1 sponsored Instagram post. Virat Kohli is an Indian who is highly paid for the sponsored Instagram posts and is the 4th highest sportsperson in the global charts.

Ronaldo rules Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo is a sensational influencer on-field and off-field. The 36-year-old football player has around 308 million followers on Instagram and so no wonder the advertisers are willing to pay a hefty amount. Some of the brands Ronaldo has represented on Instagram are Clear Haircare, Nike Football, and Six Pad Europe.

Ronaldo is the first person on the planet to pass a combined 500 million followers on social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook earlier this year. According to an analysis for Sportico by social media analytics firm Hookit, his postings delivered $75 million in value to sponsors in 2020 and are on track for $100 million in 2021.

Indian stars on Instagram

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket captain, at 19th spot on the Instagram Rich List with an earning of $680,000. He is always in the spotlight for his daughter's arrival and buzz in cricket. The captain has nearly 132 million followers on Instagram and actively promotes the brands he endorses including his own clothing range, WROGN, which was launched in 2014.

Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra are the only Indians to make it top 30. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was at 19th rank and this year she has dropped down to 27th.

Top 20 celebrities on Instagram rich-list

Cristiano Ronaldo – $1.6m a post Dwayne Johnson – $1.52m Ariana Grande – $1.51m Kylie Jenner – $1.49m Selena Gomez – $1.46m Kim Kardashian – $1.41m Lionel Messi – $1.16m Beyoncé Knowles – $1.14m Justin Bieber – $1.1m Kendall Jenner – $1.05m Taylor Swift - $1.01m Jennifer Lopez - $0.988m Khloe Kardashian - $0.949m Niki Minaj - $0.874m Miley Cyrus - $0.838m Neymar Jr. - $0.824m Kourtney Kardashian - $0.785m Kevin Hart - $0.706m Virat Kohli - $0.680m Demi Lavato - $0.668m

(Image credit: AP)