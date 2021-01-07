CS Santosh crash: Indian Rider in Medically-induced Coma after accident at Dakar Rally

Bengaluru-based motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffered a brutal head injury after crashing on Stage 4 of the ongoing Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, January 6. The Hero MotoSports rider needed to be airlifted to a hospital in Riyadh, where he is currently in a medically induced coma. Due to the impact of the crash on his helmet, Santosh is said to have a minor clot in his head but is now believed to be in a 'stable condition'.

ALSO READ: Mir Wins First MotoGP Title At Valencia Grand Prix

In an unfortunate incident, @cs_santosh22 suffered a crash in Stage 4 of #Dakar2021 today. He has been taken to a hospital in Riyadh. In the initial assessment, he seems stable.

Join us in wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ePbtRIsBcT — Hero MotoSports (@hero_motosports) January 6, 2021

ALSO READ: Espargaro Claims Pole Position At MotoGP’s Europa Grand Prix

CS Santosh crash: Indian off-road rider airlifted to hospital in Riyadh after Dakar Rally accident

Earlier on Wednesday, Hero MotoSports confirmed that their rider CS Santosh suffered a crash at around 135km into the stage on a gravel track, on Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally 2021. Husqvarna’s Paul Spierings was the first to arrive at the scene of Santosh's crash. While speaking to RallyManiacs, Spierings revealed that the Indian rider was unconscious and had to be resuscitated. He was then attended to by the on-ground medical team and later flown to Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh for a thorough medical evaluation. Santosh's name was withdrawn from the Dakar Rally.

Strangely enough, Santosh's crash at the Dakar Rally took place at the same stage where Hero MotoSports rider Paulo Goncales tragically lost his life last year. It led to Hero MotoSports withdrawing their name from the rally in 2020.

ALSO READ: Oliveira Wins Home Race In Portugal To Close MotoGP Season

Stage 4 saw Joaquim Rodrigues continue his stellar form to finish 6th in the stage. Unfortunately, before we could celebrate his exploits, @cs_santosh22 suffered a crash that sees him out for the rest of the Dakar. Our prayers go out to him. #ReturnOfTheHeroes #RaceTheLimits pic.twitter.com/JM7reZugN3 — Hero MotoSports (@hero_motosports) January 6, 2021

Santosh was making good progress after finishing Stage 1 in 43rd position and through the subsequent days, he moved up to 34th in the overall standings by the time he started Stage 4. Although Santosh's retirement from the competition was the lowest point for the team, the rest of the Hero riders finished on a positive note. Joaquim Rodrigues finished the stage in the sixth position while Sebastian Buhler finished Stage 4 in 24th.

ALSO READ: Morbidelli Claims Pole At Valencia, MotoGP Leader Mir 12th

CS Santosh health update: Hero MotoSports rider placed in medically-induced coma

Reports suggested that CS Santosh was stable at the time the paramedics attended him. However, due to the nature of his head injury, the multiple national Supercross champion has now been medically sedated. Hero MotoSports claimed that Santosh was stable despite being placed into a medically-induced coma and will be under observation for the next 24 hours. He did not suffer any other physical injuries.

Image Credits - HeroMoto Sports Twitter