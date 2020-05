CTB Vs FBG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

China Trust Brothers will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 14, 2020. The game will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks and CTB vs FBG Dream11 team.

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team

CTB vs FBG top picks

Chou Szu-Chi (Captain) Lin Chih-Sheng (Vice-captain) Wang Wei-Chen Lin Che-Hsuan Chiang Chih-Hsien Wang Cheng-Tang

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team: China Trust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team: Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction

Our CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction is that Fubon Guardians will win this game.

Note: The CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks and CTB vs FBG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

