CTB Vs FBG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Info

Chinatrust Brothers and Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Baseball League on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The CTB vs FBG Dream11 game will commence at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks and CTB vs FBG Dream11 team.

CTB vs FBG Dream11 standings

Chinatrust Brothers are currently in the second position on the points table, having won 9 out of the 20 matches that they have played so far in this season. On the other hand, Fubon Guardians are currently in the third position on the points table after winning 8 out of the 20 matches they have played so far this season.

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team

Here's the CTB vs FBG Dream11 team for the CTB vs FBG Dream11 game

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team - Chinatrust Brothers

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team - Fubon Guardians

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction for top picks

Here are the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to give maximum points:

Outfielders: L Che-Hsuan, C Szu-Chi

Infielders: C. Chih-Hsien (C), L. Tsunho, Lin Chih Sheng, C. Kun-Yu, Y. Tung-Hua

Pitcher: H Sosa

Catcher: D Pei-Feng (VC)

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team

Here's our CTB vs FBG Dream11 team for the CTB vs FBG Dream11 game.

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction

As per our CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, Chinatrust Brothers will be favourite to win the CTB vs FBG Dream11 game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CHINESE PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE/ INSTAGRAM)