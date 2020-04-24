CTB Vs FBG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Info

Quick links:
Chinatrust Brothers will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 24, 2020. The match will be played on Friday at the Taiwan Stadium and will commence at 4:05 PM IST. Fans can play the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks and CTB vs FBG Dream11 team.
Relive Chih-Hsien Chiang's monster solo homer from the game last night!— Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) April 23, 2020
This moonshot to right field left his bat at 113.4 MPH and traveled an estimated 457 feet, clearing the right-field stand and out of the stadium!#ItsTime #FubonGuardians @CPBLpic.twitter.com/XBalVcAmUE
Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh
Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng
Date - Friday, April 24, 2020
Game timing - 4:05 PM IST
Venue - Taiwan
Here are the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: L Che-Hsuan, C Szu-Chi
Infielders: C. Chih-Hsien (C), L. Tsunho, Lin Chih Sheng, C. Kun-Yu, Y. Tung-Hua
Pitcher: H Sosa
Catcher: D Pei-Feng (VC)
Fubon Guardians start as favourites against Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Friday.
