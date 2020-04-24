CTB Vs FBG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Info

Chinatrust Brothers will take on Fubon Guardians in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 24, 2020. The match will be played on Friday at the Taiwan Stadium and will commence at 4:05 PM IST. Fans can play the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks and CTB vs FBG Dream11 team.

CTB vs FBG Dream11 team: Highlights from the previous game against Uni-Lions

Relive Chih-Hsien Chiang's monster solo homer from the game last night!



This moonshot to right field left his bat at 113.4 MPH and traveled an estimated 457 feet, clearing the right-field stand and out of the stadium!#ItsTime #FubonGuardians @CPBLpic.twitter.com/XBalVcAmUE — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) April 23, 2020

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction - Chinatrust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction - Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

CTB vs FBG Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, April 24, 2020

Game timing - 4:05 PM IST

Venue - Taiwan

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction: CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks

Here are the CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: L Che-Hsuan, C Szu-Chi

Infielders: C. Chih-Hsien (C), L. Tsunho, Lin Chih Sheng, C. Kun-Yu, Y. Tung-Hua

Pitcher: H Sosa

Catcher: D Pei-Feng (VC)

CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction

Fubon Guardians start as favourites against Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CTB vs FBG Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs FBG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

