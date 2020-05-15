CTB Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Premier Baseball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Chinatrust Brothers will go up against Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Premier Baseball League on Friday, May 15, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan on Friday and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and CTB vs UL Dream11 team.
#CPBL ANNOUNCEMENT:— CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) May 14, 2020
Our proposal to increase fans access to stadiums has been approved! Starting this Friday (May 15th), we can allow up to 2000 fans into the stadiums!
Stadiums will be selling food such as bentos. And family members can sit next to each other.#CPBLwithFans pic.twitter.com/AgIDgsCC9X
Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh
Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le
Date - Friday, May 15, 2020
Game timing - 4:05 pm IST
Venue - Taiwan
Here are the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:
Outfielders: L An-Ko (C), C Chih-Hao (VC)
Infielders: K Fu-Lin, T Chih-Wei, C Kun-Yu, S Wei-Ta, W Tung-Jung
Pitcher: T Chi-Che
Catcher: C Chia-Chu
Chinatrust Brothers start as favourites against Unity 7-eleven Lions on Friday in the Chinese Premier Baseball League.
