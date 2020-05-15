CTB Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Premier Baseball League Live Game Info

Chinatrust Brothers will go up against Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Premier Baseball League on Friday, May 15, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan on Friday and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and CTB vs UL Dream11 team.

Also Read | KTW vs NCD Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule, Korean Baseball League live

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction and updates

#CPBL ANNOUNCEMENT:



Our proposal to increase fans access to stadiums has been approved! Starting this Friday (May 15th), we can allow up to 2000 fans into the stadiums!



Stadiums will be selling food such as bentos. And family members can sit next to each other.#CPBLwithFans pic.twitter.com/AgIDgsCC9X — CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) May 14, 2020

Also Read | SKW Vs LGT Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule, Korean Baseball League live

CTB vs UL Dream11 team

CTB vs UL Dream11 team: Chinatrust Brothers full squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

CTB vs UL Dream11 team: Unity 7-Eleven Lions full squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

Also Read | DOB vs LOG Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news, Korean Baseball League live

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Friday, May 15, 2020

Game timing - 4:05 pm IST

Venue - Taiwan

Also Read | RM vs UL Dream11 prediction, top picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League live

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction: CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and CTB vs UL Dream11 team

Here are the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: L An-Ko (C), C Chih-Hao (VC)

Infielders: K Fu-Lin, T Chih-Wei, C Kun-Yu, S Wei-Ta, W Tung-Jung

Pitcher: T Chi-Che

Catcher: C Chia-Chu

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction

Chinatrust Brothers start as favourites against Unity 7-eleven Lions on Friday in the Chinese Premier Baseball League.

Note: Please keep in mind that this CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and CTB vs UL Dream11 team are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | SKW vs LGT Dream11 prediction, top picks, Korean Baseball League live