CTB Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

CTBC Brothers will go up against Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League this week. The match will be played on April 29. Here's a look at the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction, CTB vs UL Dream11 team, CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and other match details.
Date: April 29, 2020
Time: 4.05 pm IST
Unity 7-Eleven Lions are currently placed second on the CBPL points table. They have won a total of five games in the 10 that they have played this season. On the other hand, CTBC Brothers have won just four games so far in the competition.
CTB Brothers: C Tzu-Hsien, C Tzu-Hao, C Chih-Hao, C Wen-Chieh, L Shu-Yi, C Szu-Chi, W Wei-Chen, L Shih-Sheng, C Kun-Yu, Y Tung-Hua, S Wei-Ta, W Tung-Jung, P Chih-Fang,H Chi-Hung, E Rogers, A Miranda, J De-Paula, L Yi-Chung, H En-Sih, L Chen-Chang, W Chun-Wei, T Chih-Che, C Kai-Wen-Sr, C Lei, H Jung-Hao, P Shih-Ying, H Chun-Sheng, C Chia-Chu, K Yu-Chieh.
Unity 7-Eleven Lions: C Kai-Wen, S Chih-Chieh, L An-ko, C Liang-Wei, T Chao-Ting, C Chieh-Hsien, L Ching-Kai, C Yung-Chi, K Fu-Lin, Y Chia-Wei, P Chieh-Kai, T Chih-Wei, C Chen-Yen, P Wei-Lun, R Feierabend, D Roach, L Chi-Wei, C Yun-Wen, W Yu-Pu, L Hsuan-Ta, H Chun-Yen, C Hao-Chun, C Chun-Jen, L Hang, C Chung-Yu, L Yu-Le.
Outfielders: C Tzu-Hsien, C Kai-Wen, S Chih-Chieh
Infielders: C Chieh-Hsien, W Wei-Chen, L Chen-Chang, C Kun-Yu
Pitcher: E Rogers
Catcher: C Chung-Yu
K! K! K!— CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) April 19, 2020
2019 Annual saves leader, Chen Yun-Wen, pitches a perfect inning of relief.
Get an account and watch #TAIWAN baseball on #CPBLTV ⚾https://t.co/MhisEVKoPa⚾#StayHome and watch #CPBL#CTBCBrothers#Unilions pic.twitter.com/5jQPYFexDv
Wei-Chan Wang is an important member for Brothers' batting unit and is thus among the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks. Chih-Sheng is also an important player for the Brothers to watch out for. Lions’ K. Fu Lin and C. Yung-Chi are also amongst the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks.
Unity 7-Eleven Lions are the favourites to win the match.
