CTB Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

CTBC Brothers will go up against Unity 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League this week. The match will be played on April 29. Here's a look at the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction, CTB vs UL Dream11 team, CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and other match details.

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: April 29, 2020

Time: 4.05 pm IST

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction: CTB vs UL Dream11 preview

Unity 7-Eleven Lions are currently placed second on the CBPL points table. They have won a total of five games in the 10 that they have played this season. On the other hand, CTBC Brothers have won just four games so far in the competition.

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction: CTB vs UL Dream11 teams (squads)

CTB Brothers: C Tzu-Hsien, C Tzu-Hao, C Chih-Hao, C Wen-Chieh, L Shu-Yi, C Szu-Chi, W Wei-Chen, L Shih-Sheng, C Kun-Yu, Y Tung-Hua, S Wei-Ta, W Tung-Jung, P Chih-Fang,H Chi-Hung, E Rogers, A Miranda, J De-Paula, L Yi-Chung, H En-Sih, L Chen-Chang, W Chun-Wei, T Chih-Che, C Kai-Wen-Sr, C Lei, H Jung-Hao, P Shih-Ying, H Chun-Sheng, C Chia-Chu, K Yu-Chieh.

Unity 7-Eleven Lions: C Kai-Wen, S Chih-Chieh, L An-ko, C Liang-Wei, T Chao-Ting, C Chieh-Hsien, L Ching-Kai, C Yung-Chi, K Fu-Lin, Y Chia-Wei, P Chieh-Kai, T Chih-Wei, C Chen-Yen, P Wei-Lun, R Feierabend, D Roach, L Chi-Wei, C Yun-Wen, W Yu-Pu, L Hsuan-Ta, H Chun-Yen, C Hao-Chun, C Chun-Jen, L Hang, C Chung-Yu, L Yu-Le.

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction: CTB vs UL Dream11 team

Outfielders: C Tzu-Hsien, C Kai-Wen, S Chih-Chieh

Infielders: C Chieh-Hsien, W Wei-Chen, L Chen-Chang, C Kun-Yu

Pitcher: E Rogers

Catcher: C Chung-Yu

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction: CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks

Wei-Chan Wang is an important member for Brothers' batting unit and is thus among the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks. Chih-Sheng is also an important player for the Brothers to watch out for. Lions’ K. Fu Lin and C. Yung-Chi are also amongst the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks.

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction

Unity 7-Eleven Lions are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CTB vs UL Dream11 team and prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results.

