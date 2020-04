CTB Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

China Trust Brothers will take on Unity 7-Eleven in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on April 30, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction, the CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks and CTB vs UL Dream11 team.

@PitchingNinja How about some love for 黃恩賜(Huang En-Sih) of the Chinatrust Brothers of the CPBL for this nasty two-seamer? pic.twitter.com/HTFHc0VuwL — CTBC Brothers US (@BrosChinaTrust) April 16, 2020

CTB vs UL Dream11 team

CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks

Chang Chih-Hao (Captain) Wang Wei-Chen (Vice-captain) Kuo Fu-Lin Teng Chih-Wei

CTB vs UL Dream11 team

CTB vs UL Dream11 team: China Trust Brothers full squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

CTB vs UL Dream11 team: Unity 7-Eleven Lions full squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction

Our CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction is that China Trust Brothers will win this game.

Note: The CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction, CTB vs UL Dream11 top picks, and CTB vs UL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CTB vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.