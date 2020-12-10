CUL Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga Mexican Baseball 2020 Game Preview

The Culiacan will lock horns with Hermosillo at the Liga Mexican Baseball tournament this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 am IST on Friday, December 11. Here is our CUL vs HER Dream11 prediction, CUL vs HER Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

CUL vs HER live: CUL vs HER Dream11 prediction and preview

CUL are 5th on the table with 5-6 win/loss record and they will look to improve on that record when they take the field versus Hermisollo in the upcoming game. HER are third on the points table and have a 7-3 wiin/loss record. Both teams faced each other on Wednesday and it was HER who came out Victorius 2-0 to keep themselves alive stay with the Classic of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League that takes place at the Sonora Stadium. Yadiel Hernández was the star for the team as he guided them to a win.

¡NUESTRO ROL DE JUEGOS! ðŸ—“ï¸



No te pierdas de ninguna de las acciones en esta última vuelta de la campaña. ðŸŠ#JuntosPodemos ðŸ§¡ #OrangePowerðŸŠðŸ’ªâš¾ pic.twitter.com/zUbOBRwEaH — Naranjeros de Hermosillo (@ClubNaranjeros) December 1, 2020

For HER, José Samayoa also performed well as he pitched for three innings with two thirds, and allowed three hits, gave a walk and had four-strikeout. For CUL, JC Ramírez did not have a good game and gave allowed six hits, pair of runs and three walks. Fans could be in for yet another hard-fought contest between these two teams. Coming into this game, HER will have a psychological advantage but CUL will be looking to put up a fight.

CUL vs HER Dream11 prediction: Probable CUL vs HER playing 11

CUL : Michael Wing, Efren Navarro, Joey Meneses, Alexis Wilson, Manny Barreda, Jose Guadalupe Chavez, Alan Sanchez, Sebastian Elizalde, Ramiro Pena,Jose Bravo

HER: Norberto Obeso, Jose Cardona, Luis Alfonso Cruz, Alex Robles, Yadiel Hernandez, Juan Pablo Oramas, Niko Vasquez , Fernando Salas, Brandon Villarreal, Francisco Peguero

CUL vs HER Dream11 prediction: CUL vs HER top picks

Michael Wing

Efren Navarro

Norberto Obeso

Francisco Peguero

CUL vs HER match prediction: CUL vs HER Dream11 team

CUL vs HER live: CUL vs HER match prediction

As per our CUL vs HER Dream11 prediction, HER should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CUL vs HER Dream11 prediction, top picks and CUL vs HER Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CUL vs HER match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Naranjeros de Hermosillo / Twitter