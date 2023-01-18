'Current WFI Boss Is A Dictator, He Is Not A Good Human Being': Mahavir Phogat To Republic

After hearing the response of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to the sensational allegations levelled against him, Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat gave his take on the situation. Phogat repeatedly referred to the WFI president as a 'horrible human being' and a 'dictator.'

Mahavir Phogat slams WFI president for his dictatorship behaviour

While speaking in an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV about the sensational allegations levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, senior Olympics coach Mahavir Phogat said, "I know him for 20 years. He is a horrible person. Everyone is scared of him and no one has the courage to speak against him." Phogat concluded his remarks by stating that such an individual who cares about the youth must be made the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

WFI president refuses to step down

Despite the seriousness of the allegations levelled against him, Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh refuses to step down. On being asked by Republic if he would resign, the WFI chief said, "Let me think about it. If I resign, will these questions end?"

When asked specifically about the allegations, he replied, "It’s been over 10 years that I have been associated with wrestling. I don’t know why the wrestlers are levelling such serious allegations against me. All these players regularly come and meet me. Sakhi and Vinesh paid a visit to me. Bajrang also comes and meets me often."

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh then also went on to specifically comment upon the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by adding, "No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations levelled against me get established, I will hang myself. There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy."