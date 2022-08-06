CWG 2022: India's Priyanka Goswami Clinches Silver Medal In Women's 10,000m Race Walk

Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami has won the silver medal for India in the Women's 10,000m Race Walk event at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The 26-year-old finished the final with a timing of 43:38.83 and opened India’s medal tally on Day 9 of the coveted quadrennial showpiece event. India earlier finished Day 8 with a total of 26 medals to their name, which included nine gold medals and eight silver medals.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their official Twitter handle on Saturday and celebrated Priyanka’s win with a tweet. “PRIYANKA WINS SILVER #Tokyo2020 Olympian @Priyanka_Goswam wins a silver medal in Women’s 10 km Race Walk (43:38.00) at #CommonwealthGames2022. With this win the #Athletics medal count rises to 3. Proud of you Champ, Many congratulations!,” SAI Media said.

PRIYANKA WINS SILVER 🥈#Tokyo2020 Olympian @Priyanka_Goswam wins a🥈 in Women’s 10 km Race Walk (43:38.00) at #CommonwealthGames2022🤟



With this win the #Athletics medal count rises to 3️⃣



Proud of you Champ 🤩

Many congratulations!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/rMQqUYZpHz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

Priyanka Goswami wins 3rd medal for India in Athletics

It is pertinent to mention that this was India’s third medal in Athletics at the CWG 2022, after Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar added medals to India’s tally on Day 7. Tejaswin won the bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump event, while 23-year-old Sreeshankar won the silver medal in the Men’s Long Jump event. Having said that, this was also the ninth silver medal win for India in the CWG 2022.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Team India/Indian Olympic Association said, “Congratulations @Priyanka_Goswam on winning a for Team at the women’s 10000 M Race walk competition along with achieving your Personal Best timing”.

Congratulations @Priyanka_Goswam on winning a 🥈 for Team 🇮🇳 at the women’s 10000 M Race walk competition along with achieving your Personal Best timing. #ekindiateamindia #racewalk #b2022 pic.twitter.com/ptH6BPNedD — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022

Sports fans hail Priyanka Goswami's silver medal-winning effort at CWG 2022

Indian sporting fans were much elated on watching Priyanka pick the silver medal as they reacted with their thoughts on Twitter. A fan said, “Silver it is !!Priyanka Goswami wins silver in women’s 10000m race walk bettered her personal best by whopping more than 5 minutes !!! What a race !!! Many congrats to u…So proud of u”. At the same time, another fan added, “@Priyanka_Goswam clinched #Silver 10000m women's race walk. It's #medal no.27 for #india in #CWG2022 With this India’s #Athletics medal count rises to 3. Congratulations. We are all proud of you”.

Silver 🥈it is !!



Priyanka Goswami wins🥈in women’s 10000m race walk bettered her personal best by whopping more than 5 minutes !!!



What a race !!!



Many congrats 👏 to u…



So proud of u 👍 #PriyankaGoswami #Athletics #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/T2TIEiP8hs — Soug (@sbg1936) August 6, 2022

(Image: @sbg1936/Twitter/Sony Soorts Network)