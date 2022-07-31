CWG 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Jeremy Lalrinnunga On Winning Gold, Hails 'Yuva Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning gold in the men's 67 kg category on the second day of the Commonwealth Games, 2022. Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi hailed the youth power of the country and praised the 19-year-old Lalrinnunga for setting a phenomenal record.

PM Modi tweeted, "Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age, he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours".

Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/dUGyItRLCJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and praised the 'Superb performance' and congratulated Lalrinnunga for winning the Gold medal. "Another Gold for India Superb performance Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Congratulations on winning the prestigious Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Indian weightlifters making the nation proud".

Another Gold for India🥇



Superb performance @raltejeremy. Congratulations on winning the prestigious Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.



Indian weightlifters making the nation proud. pic.twitter.com/8sghg0FU22 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 31, 2022

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, Jeremy Lalrinnunga's GOLD in Men's 67kg weightlifting in #CWG2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to TOPS core group. You broke the Games record too. India is proud of you. #Cheer4India

. @raltejeremy’s GOLD in Men's 67kg weightlifting in #CWG2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to TOPS core group. You broke the Games record too. India is proud of you. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/4rW1DqYAbF — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 31, 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Gold In 67kg Weightlifting

After weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga has become the second weightlifting contingent in Birmingham to add gold to India's medal tally in men's 67kg weightlifting after lifting a total weight of 300kg. Earlier on Saturday, India had won four medals in weightlifting, with Mirabai Chanu retaining her Commonwealth Games gold medal.

#BREAKING | Commonwealth Games: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg category as weightlifters continue medal-winning spree.



Watch here-https://t.co/wGEsfu4Tfl pic.twitter.com/Yaqx2Gak65 — Republic (@republic) July 31, 2022

The Indian smashed the Commonwealth Games record in his second attempt with a lift of 140kg. The third attempt saw the 19-year-old going for a 143kg lift, however, he failed to make the attempt count. The nearest competitor for Jeremy in the snatch event was Vaipava Nevo Ioane of Samoa with a snatch attempt of 127kg. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia of Nigeria was third with 130kg in the snatch event. In the clean and jerk category, Jeremy listed 160kg as his first attempt, however, he went on to lift 154kg in his first attempt but fell in pain straightaway and had to be helped out by the support staff.

The second attempt saw Jeremy clearing the 160kg mark but still struggling again. In the last attempt, the Indian went for 165 kg but was unable to land the attempt, only to hit on the elbow. With Samoan lifter failing to lift his third attempt, India were confirmed for their second gold medal.

On the second day of the Commonwealth Games, 2022 was a huge one for the Indian contingent with weightlifters bringing in four medals. The Indian weightlifting team won a gold, two silver and one bronze to end the day on a satisfying note. Mirabai Chanu competed in the 49kg weightlifting category and not only won the gold medal but also set a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a total of 201 kg.

Apart from success in weightlifting, the Indian badminton team also had a good day on the court. Having started the day by crushing Sri Lanka in the first match, India finished the day with a win over Australia. It was a disappointing day for the Indian women's table tennis team as they crashed out of the competition in the quarter-finals. Here is a roundup of Indian results from Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

(Image: @NarendraModi-Twitter/ANI)