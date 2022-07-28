CWG 2022: President Murmu & PM Modi Wish Indian Contingent As They Gear Up For Big Event

With just a little while remaining for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony to take place in Birmingham, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to their offical social media handles and gave their best wishes to the Indian contingent. CWG 2022 will take place from July 28 to August 8.

President Murmu & PM Modi send best wishes to Indian contingent

Taking to her official Twitter handle on July 28, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "On behalf of all fellow citizens, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. I am confident that our athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud. The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!"

Meanwhile, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances."

PM Modi also interacted with Indian contingent before

Before the Indian contingent left for Birmingham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with them and issued a motivating speech. He said,

"Many of you have already represented India in bigger sports events and have brought glory to the nation. Similarly around this time as well, the coaches and support staff are equally pumped up. Those who have the experience of playing in the Commonwealth Games, they have the chance to test themselves again."

"The 65 athletes who are representing India for the first time, I believe they will also leave a mark in the tournament. There is a very popular saying, 'Koi nahi hai takkar mein, kaha pare ho chakkar mein', live by this."

India announce 215 member team for CWG 2022

India have announced a 215-member contingent across 16 disciplines for the Commonwealth Games. The Indian Olympic Association's acting president Anil Khanna referred to the country's contingent as a 'gender-neutral contingent,' as 108 men and 107 women will be a part of the touring party.

The overall contingent count stands at 322 including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, nine contingent staff, including three general managers. Discipline-wise, the biggest contingent is of athletics and hockey (36 entries each). India will also take part in women's cricket, which is making its CWG debut, aquatics, badminton, table tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, triathlon, wrestling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, squash, judo and para sports.

