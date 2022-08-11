CWG Medallist Divya Kakran Accuses Kejriwal 'never Responded' Despite Her Raising Concerns

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran on Thursday spoke to Republic TV where she slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not providing her financial support despite representing the state and bringing laurels for the country on the international stage.

Kakran told Republic TV that despite her performances for Delhi and India, she never received any kind of assistance from Kejriwal and his government. She claimed that Kejriwal had promised her, in person, to provide her with adequate supplies for her training but the AAP leader never lived up to his promise.

"Even I don't understand why Kejriwal ji did not support me despite the fact that I represented Delhi and won so many medals for them. He never came to the training centre, never felicitated me. At first I thought may be he is a busy person so he might have missed it. So I thought of going to him myself and meeting him in person. When we met him and asked for help citing our poor financial background, he said, 'okay give us in writing what all you need for the training'. We gave him everything that was required but he never responded," Kakran told Republic TV.

"I don't understand why they are making it a political issue. I come from a humble background and haven't seen anything other than wrestling. It also affects my performance. When it started affecting me mentally, that is when I decided to leave Delhi and shift to Uttar Pradesh. I can't just keep talking about this issue to the press as I also have to practice for my next event...I still feel that he will call us after seeing my father and me speak on this issue and I believe that the Delhi government will give us the necessary assistance," she added.

'I am just asking what I deserve': Divya Kakran

Kakran also held a press conference where she responded to Aam Aadmi Party's claims that she did not represent Delhi by producing a certificate that showed she played for the state from 2011 to 2017. Kakran also cited examples of other wrestlers who received help from the Delhi government despite not hailing from the state. She claimed Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Ravi Dahiya all received help from the Delhi government despite hailing from Haryana.

"The UP government has offered me a job along with prize money of Rs. 50 lakh. I was living in Delhi for the past 20 years but why didn't the government help me? Yogeshwar Dutt told me that when he was training in Delhi, he received help from both Delhi and Haryana governments. Deepender Singh Hooda tweeted and said that the Haryana govt gave money to Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal, and a boy named Harinder in addition to the Delhi government's help. Ravi Dahiya, who is from Haryana, received crores of rupees from Delhi govt and a job as well," Kakran said.

"I am not begging in front of anyone. I am just asking what I deserve. My parents used to cry before me saying don't worry about your diet. You just focus on the wrestling, you will get your milk and ghee. I have no personal animosity with him. In fact, I went to him in 2018 asking for help. I never went to the media or the newspaper first. I wanted to meet him. I requested so many people to get a meeting fixed with Arvind Kejriwal but getting an appointment was always difficult. "When I met him in 2018, I told him everything. I told him that I am the only hope for my family and I need to support them financially. I have so many medals but I am still not receiving any help from the government. I asked for help before the Asian Games. He said how can we help you. I told him that I don't have protein and other items to take care of my diet. He asked me to give him in writing what all I need for my training. I gave it in writing and still have the letter with me. I did not get any reply from him after that. No message, no call, no email," she added.

"After I won a medal at the Asian Games, they called me for a programme to motivate young athletes. After I highlighted the lack of support from the government, they got angry. Even after that, I did not receive anything from the Delhi government," Kakran lamented.

Kakran, who came third in the Women's Freestyle 68kg competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal for financial recognition for her accomplishments in wrestling. This is not the first time Kakran has alleged a lack of support from Kejriwal's Delhi government. After winning a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Delhi government promised Kakran a financial incentive. However, Kakran alleged that her calls went unanswered.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal for congratulating me on the medal. I have been living in Delhi for the past 20 years and practicing my sport wrestling here. But till now I have not received any kind of help or reward from the state government. My sole request is that I be honored in the same manner as other athletes from Delhi who represent other states are felicitated by your govt (sic)," Kakran had tweeted.

