CWS Vs CLE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Chicago White Sox (CWS) and the Cleveland Indians (CWS) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Thursday, April 15 at 1:10 PM local time (11:40 PM IST). The game will be played at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Here is our CWS vs CLE Dream11 prediction, top picks and CWS vs CLE Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: CWS vs CLE game preview

The Cleveland Indians are currently at the second spot of the MLB American League standings. Roberto Perez and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five. The Chicago White Sox, on the other hand, are at the second last (4th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 6-6.

Despite the slight point difference, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The Cleveland Indians will have high expectations from Franmil Reyes, Amed Rosario and Zach Plesac, while the Chicago White Sox will depend on Luis Robert, Jose Abreu and Yermin Mercedes to come out on top.

CWS vs CLE: Injury Report

The Chicago White Sox will enter the Guaranteed Rate Field without Tim Anderson (hamstring), Adam Engel, Jace Fry (back) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), who are all reported injured. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Indians has not reported any injuries and might enter with almost the same line-up.

CWS vs CLE Dream11 team: Probable Playing 9

Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert, Billy Hamilton, Blake Rutherford, Jose Abreu, Jake Burger, Yoan Moncada, Dallas Keuchel, Yermin Mercedes, Adam Eaton

Cleveland Indians: Franmil Reyes, Harold Remirez, Daniel Jason, Ben Gamel, Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley, Jose Remirez, Zach Plesac, Roberto Perez

CWS vs CLE Top Picks

Chicago White Sox: Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, Yermin Mercedes

Cleveland Indians: Franmil Reyes, Amed Rosario, Zach Plesac

CWS vs CLE Dream11 team

Outfielders: Franmil Reyes, Ben Gamel, Luis Robert, Billy Hamilton

Infielders: Amed Rosario, Jose Abreu, Jake Burger

Pitcher: Zach Plesac

Catcher: Yermin Mercedes

CWS vs CLE Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Cleveland Indians will come out on top in this contest.

The #WhiteSox are the first team since the Oakland Athletics (2018-19) to record no-hitters in consecutive seasons.



(#WhiteSox x @GEICO) pic.twitter.com/pzu3netjns — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

Note: The above CWS vs CLE playing 11, CWS vs CLE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CWS vs CLE live and CWS vs CLE game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Chicago White Sox/ Twitter