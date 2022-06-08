Cycling Federation Promise Justice To Female Cyclist Who Accused Coach Of Misconduct

The chief coach of the Indian cycling contingent, RK Sharma, has come under the scanner following a complaint raised by a female cyclist regarding his alleged misconduct during training-cum-competition trip in Slovenia. Sharma has been accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by the female cyclist during the Slovenia cycling tour. Indian contingent consisting of five male and one female cyclist was scheduled to return from Slovenia on June 14.

Cycling Federation of India to probe into female cyclist's allegation

Following the allegation made by the female cyclist during the tour to Slovenia, Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary-General of Cycling Federation of India stated, "Sports Authority of India (SAI) asked for passports of all players and they called the contingent back from Slovenia. SAI has constituted a committee to probe the matter. Cycling Federation of India (CFI) also formed a committee. We've met the cyclist & assured her that justice will be provided."

A woman cyclist had alleged inappropriate behaviour by a coach.



According to a recent PTI report, SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter. The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help the Indian team prepare well for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to 22. The female cyclist had earlier notified SAI of 'inappropriate behaviour' by Sharma during her stay in Slovenia and was so terrified that she feared for her life.

Female cyclist accused RK Sharma of threatening

Considering the seriousness of the situation which came into light on Monday, SAI issued a statement, saying that it has called the cyclist back to ensure her safety. The female cyclist, in her complaint, claimed that the cycling coach forced her to share a hotel room with him by reasoning that the accommodation has been arranged on a twin-sharing basis.

After the female cyclist requested for a separate room, SAI made arrangements for single occupancy, as reported by the PTI. However, her resistance resulted in the coach not taking her to Germany for an event along with the other members of the team.

According to the complaint, the female cyclist also spoke about coach threatening to destroy her career by having her removed from the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) if she will not 'sleep' with him. The female cyclist ultimately quit the team fearing for her safety.

The report also states that SAI had actually arranged for a separate room for the female cyclist, as there was no need for her to share the room with anyone given that she was the only female participant.

A SAI source, while speaking to PTI, said, "SAI in its direction had beforehand said that the athlete in question will be given a single room as she was the only female member in the contingent."

Following the accusation, coach RK Sharma will be appearing before a five-member inquiry panel, which will be headed by SAI's internal sexual harassment committee head. The four-member committee formed by Cycling Federation of India (CFI) to have a look into the matter had promised to back the victim. The panel formed by CFI will have on board secretary-general Maninder Pal Singh, SS Sudeesh Kumar (President, Kerala Cycling), Dipali Nikam (chief coach, Maharashtra cycling team) and assistant secretary VN Singh.