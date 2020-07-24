Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 23 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup is a daily three-hour competition which began on July 14. Teams of three will compete for ten matches per session, where the points get collected and help calculate the final positions for the overall leaderboard. Only players at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The Cup is played across multiple regions around the world on both PC and console.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
BBG Kre, BBG Bucke, glizzy glad khan
|3
|114
|188
|2.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan
|3
|102
|175
|3.
|
Liquid Gabe, tаhi, kid sprite
|3
|97
|163
|4.
|
LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, Avery ψ
|1
|94
|160
|5.
|
Nittle, Mikeу., clarityG
|2
|84
|157
|6.
|
Lyricen ψ, casqer, smqcked 〆
|2
|84
|148
|7.
|
vanish kwah., Acоrn, Vanish Jahq 8
|3
|85
|147
|8.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz
|1
|92
|147
|9.
|
Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen
|0
|103
|145
|10.
|
Sensful ة, Khetzui, Twitch Trentman
|2
|84
|138
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
100T Arkhram., Bumbоy 爱, NRG EpikWhale
|5
|127
|203
|2.
|
kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|4
|121
|200
|3.
|
kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|4
|95
|172
|4.
|
100T Falconer, EpikReet., EP jacob
|2
|110
|160
|5.
|
TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg
|1
|94
|158
|6.
|
daddy zesty, Nuqlo, little ryan fn
|3
|84
|154
|7.
|
XTRA caleb, cyfare., XTRA verT
|3
|85
|153
|8.
|
МAD DOG, TRNL Vinny, smg in bоx
|2
|81
|145
|9.
|
frJosh., jefe isaac, kara.papo
|2
|96
|142
|10.
|
pure snаckyy, pure unsightly, pure chriѕ
|2
|69
|138
According to the Daily Trios Cup rules, a player will earn 14 points for each victory. After every match, points will be distributed to the top 25 teams playing. As pet Fortnite Tracker's official site, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.
