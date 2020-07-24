Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 23 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup is a daily three-hour competition which began on July 14. Teams of three will compete for ten matches per session, where the points get collected and help calculate the final positions for the overall leaderboard. Only players at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can participate in the Daily Trios Cup. The Cup is played across multiple regions around the world on both PC and console.

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, overall standings and latest results from Chapter 2 Season 3: Daily Trios Cup results

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 23

NA East July 23 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. BBG Kre, BBG Bucke, glizzy glad khan 3 114 188 2. LG SIackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan 3 102 175 3. Liquid Gabe, tаhi, kid sprite 3 97 163 4. LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, Avery ψ 1 94 160 5. Nittle, Mikeу., clarityG 2 84 157 6. Lyricen ψ, casqer, smqcked 〆 2 84 148 7. vanish kwah., Acоrn, Vanish Jahq 8 3 85 147 8. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 1 92 147 9. Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen 0 103 145 10. Sensful ة, Khetzui, Twitch Trentman 2 84 138

NA West July 24 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. 100T Arkhram., Bumbоy 爱, NRG EpikWhale 5 127 203 2. kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁 4 121 200 3. kenshi ψ, mаken, TD Dog 暁 4 95 172 4. 100T Falconer, EpikReet., EP jacob 2 110 160 5. TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg 1 94 158 6. daddy zesty, Nuqlo, little ryan fn 3 84 154 7. XTRA caleb, cyfare., XTRA verT 3 85 153 8. МAD DOG, TRNL Vinny, smg in bоx 2 81 145 9. frJosh., jefe isaac, kara.papo 2 96 142 10. pure snаckyy, pure unsightly, pure chriѕ 2 69 138

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 19 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3: Daily Trios Cup results

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 23, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage, Atlantis LxTsHe - 186 points (3 wins, 144 eliminations) Aztech kikoo, uX Deside16, Xypher Passivq - 171 points (3 wins, 126 eliminations) l1nk 〆, VP Kiryache32, 7tor1k3 - 167 points (9 wins, 122 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 23, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

LOUD lelеo, kurтzㅤ, SNG KING - 188 points (5 wins, 107 eliminations) Рulgа, моjаk, Vanish Thome - 188 points (4 wins, 104 eliminations) 9z rustyk.exe, Frosтy iwnl, kıng iwnl. - 177 points (4 wins, 124 eliminations)

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, latest results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3, Daily Trios Cup teams

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

According to the Daily Trios Cup rules, a player will earn 14 points for each victory. After every match, points will be distributed to the top 25 teams playing. As pet Fortnite Tracker's official site, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale - 14 points

2nd - 11 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th-8th - 5 points

9th-10th - 4 points

11th-13th - 3 points

14th-17th - 2 points

18th-25th - 1 point

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 21 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3, Daily Trios Cup Prize Pool

(Image source: Epic Games official site)