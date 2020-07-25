Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup began on July 14. The event is a daily three-hour competition which has teams of three competing in ten matches per session. The points from every match get collected for the final positions on the leaderboard.

Players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. It is played across multiple regions around the world, both on PC and console.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 24

NA East July 24 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. LG SIackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan 3 135 188 2. ѕummr ray, susscr1pt 〆, Reverse2k 3 99 180 3. A1 King., Dxrant, A1 Cid 3 99 157 4. Whitehаt, K-pop Khuu, zlеm 4 89 153 5. vanish kwah., Acоrn, Vanish Jahq 8 3 157 153 6. FaZe Bini, RBK CopyStrike, FaZe Diggy 4 74 149 7. LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, Avery ψ 1 84 147 8. SEN Zyfа, NRG СІіх, nosh ψ 3 90 145 9. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 2 90 139 10. sF Narwhal 27, sF Joji, OT Inspyre 2 81 139

NA West July 25 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS ELIMS POINTS 1. XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁 4 102 185 2. TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg 1 111 162 3. TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm., XTRA Extinct. 1 97 160 4. BH Perplexii, cN Predator, Nobu Tragix 3 79 159 5. LG SIackes, A1 Nut, A1 Cid 3 95 157 6. 100T Falconer, EpikReet., EP jacob 2 95 152 7. A1 King., Dxrant, A1 Tuexy. 3 101 142 8. Leiser Syz, Timbers Dementiа, MXR Conrad 3 80 141 9. littlеXX, sorа6, clg medusa6 2 88 140 10. Scrub ζ, salvо, Aggro Venor 3 68 139

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 24, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

l1nk 〆, VP Kiryache32, 7tor1k3 - 186 points (3 wins, 113 eliminations) Sеtty, packо, teeq_. - 165 points (4 wins, 104 eliminations) FaZe Mongrааl, Dіmitr0, frеemok - 157 points (2 wins, 125 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 23, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

LOUD lelеo, kurтzㅤ, SNG KING - 192 points (4 wins, 127 eliminations) sнeco, FKL histtory 1, FA Nicks - 167 points (2 wins, 105 eliminations) Рulgа, моjаk, Vanish Thome - 165 points (2 wins, 105 eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

Each player will be rewarded 14 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points will be distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale - 14 points

2nd - 11 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th-8th - 5 points

9th-10th - 4 points

11th-13th - 3 points

14th-17th - 2 points

18th-25th - 1 point

(Image source: Epic Games official site)