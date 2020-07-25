Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 24 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup began on July 14. The event is a daily three-hour competition which has teams of three competing in ten matches per session. The points from every match get collected for the final positions on the leaderboard.
Players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. It is played across multiple regions around the world, both on PC and console.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, Liquid Riversan
|3
|135
|188
|2.
|
ѕummr ray, susscr1pt 〆, Reverse2k
|3
|99
|180
|3.
|
A1 King., Dxrant, A1 Cid
|3
|99
|157
|4.
|
Whitehаt, K-pop Khuu, zlеm
|4
|89
|153
|5.
|
vanish kwah., Acоrn, Vanish Jahq 8
|3
|157
|153
|6.
|
FaZe Bini, RBK CopyStrike, FaZe Diggy
|4
|74
|149
|7.
|
LG Jampеr ψ, bughа, Avery ψ
|1
|84
|147
|8.
|
SEN Zyfа, NRG СІіх, nosh ψ
|3
|90
|145
|9.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz
|2
|90
|139
|10.
|
sF Narwhal 27, sF Joji, OT Inspyre
|2
|81
|139
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|ELIMS
|POINTS
|1.
|
XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|4
|102
|185
|2.
|
TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg
|1
|111
|162
|3.
|
TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm., XTRA Extinct.
|1
|97
|160
|4.
|
BH Perplexii, cN Predator, Nobu Tragix
|3
|79
|159
|5.
|
LG SIackes, A1 Nut, A1 Cid
|3
|95
|157
|6.
|
100T Falconer, EpikReet., EP jacob
|2
|95
|152
|7.
|
A1 King., Dxrant, A1 Tuexy.
|3
|101
|142
|8.
|
Leiser Syz, Timbers Dementiа, MXR Conrad
|3
|80
|141
|9.
|
littlеXX, sorа6, clg medusa6
|2
|88
|140
|10.
|
Scrub ζ, salvо, Aggro Venor
|3
|68
|139
Each player will be rewarded 14 points for every victory, as per the Daily Trios Cup rules. After each game, the points will be distributed evenly to the top 25 teams. The Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1200 as per Fortnite Tracker's official website. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is divided into several divisions.
