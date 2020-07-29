Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 28 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup began on July 14 and is a three-hour event where groups of three will play ten matches every session. The points for every match is later distributed evenly for the final leaderboard. Players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. The cup is played in various regions over the world, both on PC and console. Participating in the Trios Cup will give teams and players a chance to participate in the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) in August.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 28

NA East July 28 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. SEN Zyfа, NRG СІіх, nosh ψ 3 10 321 2. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 5 8 320 3. vsB pandda, chaоtic, vsB sto 4 9 304 4. pure skqttles, TabzG, Co1azo 3 7 268 5. cN Degen, Ajerss, E11 daxor. 3 10 265 6. mero xo, vedΔ, lil baby ganzo 2 7 257 7. Ιciev, Outcast Snake, cN Simple YT 2 10 257 8. Ѕnroe, Advуth, Eomzo on YT 2 10 255 9. Deft Luctive, Soft Aim Spooky, the king bluuvy 3 10 254 10. LG Jampеr ψ, XSET Av, paper 2 9 248

NA West July 29 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. XTRA Caleb, erafyc, XTRA verT 3 10 290 2. XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁 1 9 285 3. CoolPenguin48, Мony, jayrosez 2 10 273 4. criizux 神, pure spideyy, Fresht 神 2 10 271 5. skіpperXX, littlеXX, clg leno248 4 9 267 6. clepsrr, kbm player here, blurzу 2 9 261 7. warrior lion., Xero IQ., dylannx. 3 10 257 8. Nitrixǃ, pure snаckyy, pure unsightly 0 9 248 9. 50cal bacca, Vanish Sake ゆ, 50cal blizy 1 9 243 10. WAVΕ., nаkama, Salko. 2 10 242

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 28, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

l1nk 〆, VP Kiryache32, 7tor1k3 - 348 points (3 wins, 14.70 average eliminations) Raksö, KamiFN, artör - 318 points (4 wins, 11.13 average eliminations) BL hEN1, EP Queasy, NaVi Putrick - 302 points (4 wins, 10.60 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 28, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

сadu, bedіn, diguera ψ - 319 points (2 win, 14.25 average eliminations) LOUD lelеo, kurтzㅤ, SNG KING - 314 points (4 wins, 12.33 average eliminations) H4wwk ., Franstheff, intz tеko - 290 points (3 wins, 10.80 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

According to the competition rules, every team /player will earn 35 points for every win. Fortnite Tracker's official website and Epic Games report that the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. Team ranking second will win $900, while those who are placed third will earn $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

