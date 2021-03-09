Dak Prescott Dad Claims To Have Raised Son As A Cowboys Fan After $160 MILLION Extension

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have finally come to an agreement and agreed on a $160 million deal that will keep the quarterback with the franchise for four more seasons. Prescott and Cowboys have been negotiating since the 2019 off-season, and the 27-year-old was franchise tagged last season for $31.4 million. And with the quarterback signing a new deal, his father Nat Prescott is a proud man and gave a 'cool quote' on Monday.

Dak Prescott new deal: Dak Prescott dad says he raised his son to be a Cowboys fan

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Dak Prescott had signed a four-year, $160 million contract that includes a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million ending speculation surround the 27-year-old's future with the Cowboys. Shortly after the Dak Prescott contract details came out, his father, Nat Prescott, delivered the perfect quote about the signing.

According to Nat, he raised Dak as a Cowboys fan. Dak grew up with the goal from an early age of wanting to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. That dream came true in 2016.

"I am a lifelong Cowboy fan and I raised the kid a Cowboy fan. At five years old he told me he will be a quarterback for the Cowboys. I don’t think God gives you those types of gifts to make them incomplete." READ | Dak Prescott agrees $160m deal with the Cowboys, becomes highest-paid QB behind Mahomes - Nat Prescott on his son's new contract to SportsDay DFW

The new deal for Dak Prescott is technically for six years but has come down to four so as to help Dallas against the salary cap, and can be worth up to $164 million. Prescott's signing bonus is $66 million, the highest in NFL history, with a record $75 million due in Year 1, Schefter reported. The first three years of the deal average $42 million per year, according to a source.

The new contract makes Dak Prescott the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league in average salary. Patrick Mahomes tops the list earning a guaranteed $45 million from the Kansas City Chiefs, while Prescott is second with $42 million promised by the Cowboys. Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers make up the top five.

Prescott's salary-cap number for this season will be $22.2 million instead of the $37.7 million that would have come along with the franchise tag, saving $15.5 million of Cowboys cap space for this season according to Schefter. The Cowboys can now further strengthen their roster with more cap space and might pursue free agents more aggressively in the off-season.

