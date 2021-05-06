Dak Prescott Injury Update: Dallas Cowboys QB Could Be Ready To Play On Field

Dak Prescott – previously recovering from an injury – believes he is healthy enough to play now. He recently signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, making him one of the most highest-paid NFL players today. His deal will reportedly earn him $42 million per year, which is now the second-highest in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the only one earning more.

Where is Dak Prescott now? Dak Prescott injury update

Around seven months ago, Prescott fractured his ankle. This week, Prescott spoke about his recovery, adding that it looks like he could start playing right now. That being said, he did add that his full recovery is close. Last week, there was a video released, which showed Prescott doing drills, preparing himself for the upcoming NBA season.

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021

Dak Prescott ankle injury: When will Dak Prescott return?

With Prescott's injury progress, he is likely to return by September. "I'm close," Prescott said, while he spoke with Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins. "I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that, and the timing will be right".

When the video of Prescott doing drills was shared, he had spoken while on NFL Network's NFL Total Access. The 27-year-old quarterback then shared that he is recovering, and was close to feeling ready to return to the field. As the 2021 NFL season nears, Prescott only moves closer to his return. As of now, Prescott seems to have a few more months before he actually has to play on the field.

Last year, on October 11, Prescott suffered from a compound fracture on his ankle. The injury occurred during the team's game vs the New York Giants, the QB undergoing surgery. Then, he needed another surgery in December. However, as the training camp is scheduled to take place in July, it is not clear whether Prescott will take part in on-field workouts before that.

More video of Dak Prescott handing out meals in East Dallas, doing what he can to help those in need, along with Walk-On’s and OurCalling. pic.twitter.com/Dl3n0LAGsp — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 4, 2021

