Dak Prescott Set To Rake In NFL Record $75 MILLION In First Year Of New Deal With Cowboys

Dak Prescott has suddenly become one of the wealthiest players in the NFL after signing a massive new deal with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week. The 27-year-old signed a new four-year, $160 million deal after months of negotiations with the franchise. The Dak Prescott new deal sees him bag an average of $42 million per year, the second-highest in the league, with only Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes earning more.

Dak Prescott signing bonus: Cowboys QB set to bag $75 million in Year 1 of contract, an NFL record

According to Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract, including $126 million guaranteed. The deal is technically for six years but voids to four so as to help Dallas against the salary cap, and can be worth up to $164 million. And while the numbers involved are extraordinary, one of the most staggering parts of the Dal Prescott new deal is the money he will receive in 2021.

The Dak Prescott signing bonus is worth $66 million, which is an NFL record, beating the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. Prescott will bag $75 million in year 1 of his contract due to the bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Luckily for the Cowboys, a large portion of this $75 million will not count against the salary cap this season. The earnings could increase if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl, with the Dak Prescott Super Bowl incentive being $1 million in bonus if America's team wins the big game.

Dak Prescott new deal: Breakdown of Dak Prescott salary

Dak Prescott's salary-cap number for this season will be $22.2 million instead of the $37.7 million that would have come along with the franchise tag, a savings of $15.5 million against this season's cap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. With the four-year deal, Prescott will be in line for another major contract at 31 and could end up being one of the highest earners in NFL history. While Patrick Mahomes' has a better yearly average, his contract runs for another nine years, after signing a massive 10-year, $450 million deal last off-season.

Apart from the Dak Prescott salary news, the superstar is likely to be available for the Dallas Cowboys before the start of the new NFL season after two successful surgeries. The first one happened after the 27-year-old suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the game against the New York Giants. An undisclosed second surgery followed two months later to strengthen his deltoid ligament, clean out the ankle and make it more structurally sound. Prescott is walking without issue, doing weight-bearing exercises and is expected to be ready for action long before the 2021 season begins.

