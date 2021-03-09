Dak Prescott's Brother Tad Shares Heartfelt Photo After QB's Deal With Cowboys

After a prolonged discussion that began last season, Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have agreed to a new contract. Earlier, Prescott had signed a $31.4 million deal, reportedly looking for a better contract. Now, the quarterback is signed to a four-year, $160 million deal.

Dak Prescott contract details and Cowboys cap space

The Cowboys and Prescott have agreed upon a four-year, $160 million deal, with $126 million guaranteed. As per reports, the deal is for six years, but only covers four to help the team with their cap space. According to Adam Schefter, the Dak Prescott contract details include the $66 million, which is the highest signing bonus in NFL history, paying Prescott a record $75 million in his first season.

Schefter further reported that his salary cap number will be $22.2 million instead of $37.7 million. This will apparently save $15.5 million against the Cowboys cap space this season. This deal effectively shuts down rumours about Prescott's future and will also allow the team to build the a good roster.

Dak Prescott brother: Tad Prescott Twitter post after Cowboys deal seen by fans

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

"When your little brother gets the call," Tad write on Twitter, adding that it was time for him to win a Super Bowl now. Tad has been a constant support for his brother and had fans commenting with encouraging messages on his tweet. He shared a photo of them hugging, right after Prescott got the call from the team.

Earlier, Tad has taken to Twitter to speak about Dak Prescott and his contract. He had then referred to the 2016 class and where they are at. “So the guy who was never supposed to make it, is now the last one standing,” Tad wrote. “Let that sink in”. He even retweeted a tweet about where other QB’s are, agreeing that Prescott should get a bigger contract.

His contract has received mixed views, especially with his surgeries. Some believed that after his surgery, the team should not place all their bets on the QB. However, many have previously agreed that looking at Prescott’s worth to the Cowboys, he should be paid more.

(Image credits: Tad Prescott Twitter)