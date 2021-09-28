Last Updated:

Dak Prescott's Stunned Look After Replay Review Call Triggers Meme Fest

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's stunned look after an eventful Replay Review Call against Philadelphia Eagles triggered meme fest on social media

Written By
Karthik Nair
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Image: AP


Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked forward to making a tremendous impact for his side after signing a multi-million dollar contract reportedly making him one of the most highest-paid NFL players today but instead provided wholesome entertainment to the fans and the netizens with his shocking expression during the Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dak Prescott passing yards today

Late in the first quarter of Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys were desperately looking to stage a comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles by breaking the 7-7 deadlock. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott who had the ball attempted a quarterback sneak that was not called a touchdown on the field and it was reviewed. While the Cowboys appeared to get the touchdown the ref who checked the replay decided that Prescott was short. A stunned Dak Prescott could not believe what had happened and his shocking expression said it all. 

Nonetheless, Prescott's stunned look after an eventful Replay Review Call triggered a hilarious meme fast on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Dak Prescott stats tonight

Coming back to Monday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys outperformed Philadelphia Eagles with an impressive 41-21 win. Dak Prescott, who could throw for only 238 yards succeeded in completing 80.8 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions for an impressive 143.3 passer rating.

Dak Prescott ankle video

On October 11, 2020, Dak  Prescott suffered from a compound fracture on his ankle. The injury occurred during the team's game vs the New York Giants for which the QB had to undergo surgery. He needed another surgery in December. The incident occurred when the Dallas Cowboys took on the New York Giants on Sunday. Dak Prescott’s nine-yard run was tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan with about seven minutes remaining in the quarter, as the 27-year-old was seen rolling his ankle as he went down. After several minutes, the player was carried off the field, with everyone from the fans and players worried about the Dak Prescott injury. As he was taken off the field, Dak Prescott was visibly distressed after the incident, with the quarterback in tears as he made his way off the field.

Tags: Dak Prescott, dak prescott passing yards today, dak prescott ankle video
First Published:
