DAL Vs ARI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL Game Preview

Dallas Cowboys (DAL) will square off against Arizona Cardinals (ARI) in the upcoming game of NFL 2020 on Tuesday, October 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 5:45 AM IST. Here is our DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction, DAL vs ARI playing 11, DAL vs ARI top picks and our DAL vs ARI Dream11 team.

DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction: DAL vs ARI Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Giants in their last outing, Dallas Cowboys secured the top spot at the National Football Conference East standings. Ezekiel Elliott and team has played five games in the tournament, with a win-loss record of 2-3. Arizona Cardinals, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the National Football Conference West standings with three wins and two losses in their last five games.

DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Time: 5:45 AM IST

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Also Read l BUF vs KAN Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, NFL live

DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

DAL vs ARI Dream11 team: Dallas Cowboys probable playing 11

Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott, Noah Brown, Amari Cooper, Blake Bell, Connor Williams, Blake Jarwin, L.P. LaDouceur, Elijah McGuire, Cedrick Wilson, Tony Pollard

DAL vs ARI Dream11 team: Arizona Cardinals probable playing 11

Chris Streveler, Kenyan Drake, Larry Fitzgerald, Dre Kirkpatrick, Dan Arnold, Maxx Williams, Brett Hundley, DJ Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds

Also Read l Lamar Jackson records eighth double-triple, ties Michael Vick for most in NFL history

DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction: DAL vs ARI Dream11 top picks

Dallas Cowboys: Andy Dalton, L.P. LaDouceur, Ezekiel Elliott

Arizona Cardinals: Brett Hundley, Dre Kirkpatrick, Larry Fitzgerald

DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction: DAL vs ARI Dream11 team

Quarterback: Andy Dalton

Running back: Kenyan Drake, Ezekiel Elliott, DJ Foster

Wide receiver: Amari Cooper, Larry Fitzgerald, Noah Brown

Tight End: Blake Bell

Defence: L.P. LaDouceur, Dre Kirkpatrick, Patrick Peterson

Also Read l Bush, Board among key injuries in NFL's Week 6

DAL vs ARI live: DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction is that Dallas Cowboys will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above DAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction, DAL vs ARI playing 11, DAL vs ARI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DAL vs ARI Dream11 team and DAL vs ARI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l NFL rushing leader Cook out for Vikings with groin injury

Image Source: Dallas Cowboys/Twitter