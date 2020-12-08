DAL Vs BAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NFL 2020-21 Game Preview

The Dallas Cowboys will lock horns with the Baltimore Ravens, in the last Week 13 game of the National Football League (NFL). The DAL vs BAL match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 9 from the M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore. Here is our DAL vs BAL Dream11 prediction, DAL vs BAL Dream11 team and DAL vs BAL Dream11 top picks.

Recap the team's week 13 headlines as the #DallasCowboys head into tomorrow's #DALvsBAL matchup



Cowboys Connection | @Bose pic.twitter.com/U6U0WnI275 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 8, 2020

Also Read | Chiefs Become Second Team To Clinch NFL Playoff Spot After Saints

DAL vs BAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Baltimore Ravens are slowly but surely recovering from their teamwide COVID-19 outbreak. Reigning NFL MVP Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back into the team to tomorrow's game after he completed his mandatory 10-day quarantine on Saturday. His return to the side is timely - his backup Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve on Friday with a hamstring injury after the Ravens' 19-14 loss in Pittsburgh last week. Mark Andrews and Willie Snead will miss out on this game too.

The Baltimore Ravens will hope to cash in on the return of Lamar Jackson as they go into what is a basically a must-win game for them tonight. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three in a row now, against the Steelers, Titans and Patriots. They are placed third in the AFC North group. The Ravens will also be hoping to improve upon their dismal 2-3 record at home with a win today.

The Cowboys (3-8) are in last place in the NFC East group. With three wins and eight losses, the Cowboys have been hapless this season and will be hoping to pull off an upset like their other NFC East group members. The Cowboys lost their last game 16-41 to Washington and will have to make a huge comeback to win tomorrow.

Also Read | Former NFL Player Urschel Sells Virtue Of Math To Youngsters

DAL vs BAL playing 11 prediction

Dallas Cowboys predicted playing XI - Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott, Noah Brown, Amari Cooper, Blake Bell, Darian Thompson, Jaylon Smith, Donovan Wilson, Malik Turner, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs

Baltimore Ravens predicted playing XI - Lamar Jackson, J.K Dobbins, Mark Ingram, Miles Boykin, Dez Bryant, Malik Harrison, Gus Edwards, Patrick Ricard, Marquise Brown, Jimmy Smith,

DAL vs BAL Key Players

Dallas Cowboys - Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith, Trevon Diggs

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown, Gus Edwards

Also Read | The Virus' Toll: How 32 NFL Teams Have Been Hit By COVID-19

DAL vs BAL Dream11 team

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, J.K Dobbins, Mark Ingram

WR: Amari Cooper, Marquise Brown, Dez Bryant

TE: Blake Bell, Noah Brown

D: Darian Thompson, Malik Harrison

DAL vs BAL Dream11 prediction

According to our DAL vs BAL match prediction, the Baltimore Ravens will win this match.

Note: The DAL vs BAL Dream11 prediction and DAL vs BAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DAL vs BAL Dream11 team and DAL vs BAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | NFL Further Limits Player Access To Team Facilities

Image Credits: Dallas Cowboys Twitter