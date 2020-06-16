Ezekiel Elliott Among Several Cowboys Players To Test Positive For COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is among the several NFL players to have tested positive for coronavirus this week. According to NFL Network, several players from two NFL teams in Texas - Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans - have tested positive for COVID-19. While the names of the other players remained unspecified, Ezekiel Elliott's name was reportedly leaked to the media.

Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly among one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19.



Read more → https://t.co/h4agpfklNj pic.twitter.com/12iBQyFnYL — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 15, 2020

Cowboys players test positive for COVID-19: Ezekiel Elliott tests positive

Ezekiel Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed the news on Monday to NFL Network. However, the running back was seemingly infuriated with sensitive information about his health being leaked by the media. The Cowboys star took to Twitter to write a string of posts where he claimed there was a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

HIPAA ?? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

He then confirmed that the 'Ezekiel Elliott coronavirus' story was just confirmed by his agent and had already been leaked earlier by an unknown source. He also confirmed that his agent had been receiving calls about the news throughout Monday.

My agent didn’t break the story to the media — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network claimed that none of the players who tested positive for coronavirus has been to their team facilities and that the NFL teams have followed "proper protocols" as outlined by the health authorities and the league. As for Ezekiel Elliott, reports indicate the Cowboys running back is currently asymptomatic and in good condition. He was tested by the Cowboys as a precautionary measure.

Ezekiel Elliott is asymptomatic -- re: his #COVID19 diagnosis -- and is doing well, I'm told.



Was tested as a precaution. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 15, 2020

With the 2020 season set to begin in September, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league has planned at least three tests every week for the players. The players who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated from the other players; the same protocol that is being followed by the NBA and MLS. Furthermore, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) reportedly expects to make headway in determining the overall protocols for the league and the players in the coming 30 days. NFL teams are scheduled to begin their training camps ahead of the start of the season in mid to late-July.

In a call with agents today, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said the current plan is to test players for COVID-19 about 3 times a week, isolating those who test positive. Per Mayer, there’s a 90% chance reliable saliva testing is available before players return to facilities. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 15, 2020

LA Rams star Brian Allen was the first confirmed NFL player who tested positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, Super Bowl 50 MVP and Denver Broncos star Von Miller said he had also tested positive for the virus. Miller confirmed the news himself during a telephonic interview with KUSA.

