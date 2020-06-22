Dallas Goedert Punched In The Face, Knocked Unconscious During Bar Brawl In South Dakota

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was reportedly embroiled in a bar brawl in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Saturday, June 20. According to reports in the United States, Dallas Goedert was sucker-punched in the face during the brawl which knocked him unconscious. The incident allegedly took place around 1 am at The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen. Per reports, the police were called at the scene after complaints of 'people busting glasses and several others having 'busted heads'.'

Dallas Goedert punched in South Dakota bar brawl

The 'Dallas Goedert punched' was first made public by NJ.com, who said that the Philadelphia Eagles tight end, who is a native of Havana, South Dakota, was having dinner with his family when the brawl broke out. While the details and identities of the ones involved in the fight are yet to be revealed, reports indicate that the 'Dallas Goedert punched' incident occurred "unprovoked". A suspect was then arrested by the officials. The police also ran IDs of Goedert along with two other men - one of them being the suspect.

Dallas Goedert punched: Dallas Goedert sucker punch; brawl video

Here is video of Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, S.D., via ⁦@SamStompy⁩. pic.twitter.com/2DeuvDy67s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

Dallas Goedert update

Dallas Goedert was reportedly knocked unconscious during the brawl. The Eagles star was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Aberdeen. According to ESPN, the 25-year-old was able to return home uninjured after the brawl. Philadelphia Eagles are yet to issue a statement regarding the 'Dallas Goedert punched' incident. Neither Goedert nor any of his representatives have addressed the reports surrounding the Dallas Goedert fight yet. Goedert's teammate Avonte Maddox tweeted in support for the 25-year-old after the nasty bar brawl.

Yeah, lucky I wasn’t there. Would have been some problems deadass. — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) June 20, 2020

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft as the 49th overall pick. In two seasons with Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Goedert featured in 31 of the 32 regular-season games, registering nine touchdowns for 941 receiving yards and 91 receptions. Last season, he finished second on the Eagles roster in receptions (58), receiving yards (607) and receiving touchdowns (5) last season. The Eagles finished first in the National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) with a 9-7 (win-loss) record. Their postseason run came to an end after just one game as the Eagles lost 9-17 to Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks.

(Image Credits: Dallas Goedert Instagram Handle)