Dan Snyder Accused Of Propositioning Cheerleader; Being Involved In Lewd Video Production

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has been accused of propositioning a cheerleader and being directly involved in the production of a lewd video featuring the team's cheerleaders. The Washington Post reports 25 women alleged multiple instances of workplace harassment at Washington's NFL team. Allegations of bullying and harassments have been made by the former employees, who claim the hierarchy did nothing to discourage such behaviour. Dan Snyder has denied these allegations.

Former Washington cheerleader Tiffany Bacon Scourby told the Post that Dan Snyder indirectly urged her to sleep with Anthony Roberts, known to be a childhood friend of the team owner. At a 2004 event, Scourby alleges Synder told her to meet Roberts upstairs (in a hotel room) and "get to know each other better?”

Several female employees claimed that they were banned from interacting with the players, citing women as an unnecessary distraction. "It was like fresh meat to a pack of wolves every time a new pack of interns would come in,” one former employee was quoted saying.

More than 100 current and former employees of the organisation were interviewed by the publication, who even had access to internal documents and records of the team. The general consensus among the employees is that Dan Snyder "presides over an organization in which women say they have been marginalized, discriminated against and exploited."

Another allegation against the Washington owner is his involvement in the making of a 'lewd' cheerleader video during a photoshoot in 2008. The team's former radio broadcaster, Larry Michaels, is said to have instructed his employees to collect inappropriate out-takes from a video from the photoshoot. "He (Dan Snyder) needs us to get the good bits of the behind-the-scenes video from the cheerleader shoot onto a DVD for him," Brad Baker, a former employee quoted Larry Michaels' request.

Dan Snyder statement: Washington owner refutes claims

Both Larry Michaels and Dan Snyder have denied the recent allegations. The report also mentioned Dan Snyder's response to the allegations where he unequivocally refuted the various claims made against him. The 55-year-old is yet to publicly address the issue.

Statement from Dan Snyder in response to the allegations in today’s Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/vuvfUAO4q0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

The Washington Post shared a similar investigation report last month where several former employees claimed they were harassed by the bosses. While no allegations were raised directly at Dan Snyder, several of his close executives were named in the report. Subsequently, Dan Snyder hired a law firm, Wilkinson and Walsh from District of Columbia, to conduct an independent review of team policies, workplace culture and the numerous allegations.

