Dana Just Called Khabib: Islam Makhachev Confirms UFC Lightweight Title Bout Next In-line

Russian MMA superstar Islam Makhachev defeated American MMA star Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday night at the UFX Apex on Saturday night and earned his 10th straight victory in UFC. Makhachev earned the victory by a technical knockout with 3:23 minutes in the clock, in the first round of the lightweight bout, which was his fourth consecutive stoppage win in a row. The Russian later confirmed that he will be fighting for the UFC Lightweight Championship title in his next match.

Speaking to ESPN MMA after the UFC Fight Night match on Saturday, Islam said that UFC boss Dana White spoke to Khabib Nurmagomedov confirming his next fight will be the lightweight title bout. Khabib is a former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, who retired from the sport in 2020 with an undefeated record and is currently the coach of Makhachev. “I just smashed my all four opponents. Four-win streak, I have this last 11 months, and Dana just called Khabib and said he is gonna fight for the title next,” Islam told ESPN MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev's shot at the UFC lightweight title

In the meantime, UFC took to their official social media handles later in the day and shared a video of Khabib sharing his thoughts about what is next for Islam on the road. Speaking in the video, Khabib started by praising the 30-year-old for standing up to his words and defeating Green in the first round itself. Shedding thoughts on Islam’s next match, the former UFC lightweight champion said, “Islam is on a different level right now. He needs someone like a high-level fighter like someone with the same win-streak like Charles Oliveira”.

Khabib further added that UFC has to make the fight as if Oliveira wins against Justin Gaethje, Makhachev’s bout against Charles will be a huge fight for the promotion. Charles Oliviera is the current UFC lightweight champion, who will be up against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, making his second title defense. He won the lightweight title after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May 2021 and defeated Dustin Poirier in his previous fight.

(Twitter Image: @ufc)