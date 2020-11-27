Dana White Believes Jessica Andrade Is A ‘real Problem’ For Champ Valentina Shevchenko

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her title for the fourth time at UFC 255 against Jennifer Maia. Despite getting some pressure from Maia in the initial rounds, Valentina Shevchenko dominated the rest of the bout, taking the Brazilian down every now and then and punishing her on the feet before taking a unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 49–46) win.

As the champ delivered yet another solid performance, many were left wondering who would be The Bullet’s next opponent, and luckily, UFC President Dana White has an idea in mind. During the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, Dana White talked about a possible match-up between Shevchenko and the current No. 1 contender Jessica Andrade. The former women’s strawweight champion made her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie where she KOed Katlyn Chookagian in the first round, winning the Performance of the Night bonus.

Dana White on Jessica Andrade vs Valentina Shevchenko

Although she just joined the division, Jessica Andrade is a huge threat for Valentina Shevchenko and it appears Dana White also thinks the same way, considering what she did to Chookagian, who herself is a top-ranked fighter. While talking to the media, Dana White said that Jessica Andrade is a “very, very good fight for” The Bullet. Dana White noted that Shevchenko has never fought someone like the ‘Bate Estaca’ who is very skilled and has serious knockout power.

“If you’re gonna go out and be safe the first couple of rounds against somebody like Jennifer, what are you going to do against Andrade? Andrade is gonna bring her a lot of things she’s never seen before. Not to mention the power Andrade has,” he added.

Valentina Shevchenko ready to fight Jessica Andrade

While talking to Combate (via Bloody Elbow) about her next opponent, Valentina Shevchenko said that the “fairest” thing would be to fight the winner of Jessica Andrade vs Lauren Murphy, however, she does not want to wait that long. She claimed that she’s open to fighting anyone, even if it’s ‘Bate Estaca’.

Image Source: Valentina Shevchenko, Jessica Andrade Instagram, AP