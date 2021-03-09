Dana White Blasts UFC 259 Judges Over Jan Blachowicz Vs Israel Adesanya Scorecard: Watch

At the main event of UFC 259, Jan Blachowicz successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title against the reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya. The Polish star won via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45), thanks to his strong grappling game and expert top control, keeping Adesanya on the ground in the championship rounds. Because of this, two out of three UFC judges awarded him a 10-8 for the fifth round — a score that didn’t sit well with UFC president Dana White.

Dana White criticises UFC 259 judges

In his post-fight press conference, Dana White went off on the scores, calling them insane. “These guys are giving out 10-8 rounds like f**king ... there were two rounds in that fight that they gave a 10-8,” he claimed. White is wrong for saying that two rounds were judged 10-8 in the main event as in reality only the fifth round received the 10-8 from two UFC judges. Either way, it looks like the UFC supremo is not a fan of more liberal uses of 10-8.

“When I came up in the fight business, a 10-8 round was an a** whupping. You got your a** whupped. You didn’t do s**t in that round and got beat down if it was a 10-8. They gotta stop giving — this 10-8 s**t is out of control right now,” Dana White added. READ | Jan Blachowicz mistakes Israel Adesanya's praise for bodyguard job offer after title fight

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya: Dana White on 4-1 score

Dana White then clarified that he’s not defending Israel Adesanya by criticising the judges as he believes that Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya was not a 4-1. Dana White claimed Blachowicz didn’t win four out of five rounds, considering Adesanya gave him a tough competition and was dominant in the initial rounds. Even many fans agree with White’s comments, adding that Adesanya won at least two round at the main event (second and third).

This is not the first time Dana White has slammed judges for their controversial scoring. Last year, the UFC supremo was furious with the judges' decision to award Alexander Volkanovski a split decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC 251. Because of the win, Volkanovski retained his featherweight crown, which many thought he should have lost.

What’s next for Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya?

After facing his first-ever MMA loss, The Last Stylebender is expected to return to the 185lbs division, eyeing to fight Darren Till, who’s currently training to fight Marvin Vettori next month. As for Blachowicz, the reigning light heavyweight champion is expected to defend his title against Glover Teixeira next.

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram, AP