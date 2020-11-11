Dana White Claims McGregor Vs Poirier Is Not Done Yet: “There Are A Ton Of If’s Right Now”

A couple of days ago, rumours went viral claiming that the highly-anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is a done deal but Dana White made it clear recently that the lightweight bout is far from official. While speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC president claimed that he’s aiming for the fight to go down at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, but The Notorious One is yet to sign a contract. Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, has accepted the terms and is on board to fight in January.

McGregor vs Poirier 2 could take place at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi

Furthermore, Dana White added that that location of the event is yet to be finalised. The fight could either go down in Las Vegas, Nevada or at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Both the locations have been huge for the promotion during the COVID-19 era.

While Abu Dhabi recently hosted some highly successful bouts - including UFC 253 and UFC 254 - Nevada is the UFC’s home and would also save the fighters some travel time. However, UFC would still need approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to keep the bout at their own APEX arena. Despite this, UFC APEX has hosted a host of events since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s not true that the fight is booked. Dustin is signed, but Conor hasn’t received or signed his bout agreement. We sent the bout agreement to Conor today, but nothing is done yet. There are a ton of if’s right now,” Dana White added.

Though Conor McGregor is yet to sign the contract, Poirier signing his side of the deal is a good sign as The Diamond recently voiced his frustrations over the bout on Twitter, asking Dana White to “stop playing games” and send over the “right contract”. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, who hasn’t had any trouble getting the big paydays, earlier asked for the bout to take place at the AT&T Stadium. Dana White denied his request, claiming that he’ll think of keeping bout at the AT&T Stadium when they open the doors for the audience.

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram, AP