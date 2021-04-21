Dana White Denies Owing Snoop Dogg $2 Million Over Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren Fight Bet

On Saturday night, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And immediately after the bout, legendary rapper and Triller co-owner, Snoop Dogg, who was also serving as the host for the event, hopped on the mic and called out the UFC president, shouting, “Dana White, where my money at?”. Because of this, rumours started swirling around that White might have made a bet on Askren beating Paul, who was backed up by Snoop. But, while speaking to Yahoo’s Kevin Iole recently, Dana White made it clear that he made no bets on the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight.

UFC news: Dana White on Jake Paul vs Ben Askren bet

Dana White denied talking about the clash but announced that he doesn’t owe Snoop Dogg $2 million as he didn’t make any bets on April 17. Considering fans were not allowed to legally bet on the bout, White, who’s a known gambler, decided to stay out and not make bets illegally. “Let me make it clear right here to everybody: I have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody,” White said.

UFC news: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren bet

The genesis of this came a couple of weeks ago when Dana White made an appearance on Hotboxin’ podcast and talked about the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren clash. There the UFC supremo told Zab Judah and Mike Tyson that he would bet a “million dollars” on Askren to defeat the YouTuber. Later, Snoop Dogg added himself to the story as he told TMZ that he would double White’s $2 million bet. However, White never publicly accepted that bet nor, he says, did he do so in private either.

Dana White on Jake Paul calling out UFC fighters

Following the fight, many MMA fighters called out Paul for a boxing match, with The Problem Child insulting them in response. Paul slammed Askren’s teammate Tyron Woodley and took a shot at former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Despite that, he has continued to target UFC fighters for boxing matches, which doesn’t sit well with White.

“Why don’t you go fight a f***ing boxer? What the f*** do these guys keep talking to UFC guys for? I’m gonna have to slap them with another f***ing legal letter, these f***ing idiots. Go talk to f***ing boxers. What are you doing?” he added.

