Dana White Drops Jon Jones UFC RETIREMENT Hint, Has ‘Moved On’ From Booking Ngannou Bout

It looks like UFC president Dana White is no longer interested in letting Jon Jones fight for the heavyweight crown against newly-crowned champion Francis Ngannou. Jones, arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever, was next on the line to fight the Predator, but before the fight could materialise, the former light-heavyweight champion got into a public back-and-forth with White and team over higher pay. Reports claimed that Bonny wanted more than $10 million for the fight, which the UFC officials were not at all interested in paying him.

UFC News: Dana White on Ngannou vs Lewis 2

Now, Dana White also stood his ground, saying that they have completely moved on from booking a Jones vs Ngannou clash. White hinted that after they failed to come to terms with Jones and team, they decided to move on and started finding another opponent for the champion. The Predator is now expected to defend his title against Derrick Lewis, who is currently the no. 2 ranked heavyweight.

Ngannou and Lewis have fought each other in the past, with the Black Beast coming out on top via unanimous decision. White believes that the Lewis fight makes sense, considering the two fighters have history and are on a great run. “I mean I’ve been saying it since the beginning, Derrick Lewis is the guy who should be getting the title shot. He beat Francis Ngannou. He’s next in line, he’s coming off of great performances and that’s a wrap. We’re moving on,” he told TMZ.

Dana White teases Jon Jones retirement

When asked “is Jones gone for good?” White replied it all depends on the fighter itself. With Ngannou vs Lewis 2 almost official, Jones was offered to fight former champion Stipe Miocic, but Bones denied the offer as he only wants to fight for the title, ruining yet another dream match. With no options left, Dana White said that Jones could always return to the light-heavyweight division and fight for the crown he vacated, which was later won by Jan Blachowicz. White is also not afraid of letting Jones go, saying that “there's nothing wrong with going out on top either”.

Jon Jones record

If Jon Jones decides to hang up his gloves, Jon Jones will leave a legacy that will be remembered for decades to come. He is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters to ever step inside a UFC octagon, thanks to his phenomenal run as the UFC light heavyweight champion. A major Jon Jones record is his longest unbeaten streak in history (18) and his domination in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

