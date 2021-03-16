Dana White Excludes Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov From His UFC Mount Rushmore

During an interview with The Schmozone Podcast, UFC president Dana White picked four fighters who he would like to add to his UFC Mount Rushmore. His first pick was the legendary Royce Gracie, who is also the first-ever UFC champion. Speaking about the UFC Hall of Famer, White said, “I mean if you talk about a Mount Rushmore, where their heads are carved in stone forever, you have to go Royce Gracie, no brainer, you have to do that”.

UFC News: Dana White’s UFC Mount Rushmore

Dana White then picked current two-division champion, Amanda Nunes, hailing her as the greatest female fighter of all time. His third pick was Jon Jones, who ruled the light heavyweight division for almost a decade before vacating the strap to move to the heavyweights. “The guy’s never been beaten,” White added.

Jones is currently 26-1-0 (1 NC), with his only loss coming via disqualification when he hit Matt Hamill with an illegal elbow at the TUF Heavyweights Finale in December 2009. So, when White says that Jones has never been defeated, he might be talking about a real loss, which comes via a KO, TKO, unanimous decision, submission and others. Jones could have even won the Hamill fight if it was not stopped in a controversial manner.

White’s fourth and final pick was the legendary Chuck, who he believes is the “biggest star ever”. The Hall of Famer ruled the light heavyweight division before Jones and played a huge part in transcending the sport, way before Conor McGregor stepped inside the UFC octagon.

UFC News: Dana White excludes Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, others

While Dana White’s picks are understandable, many were left wondering where the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva fit in, considering they both ruled their respective division, with Silva even holding the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also to consider as the Eagle retired from the sport undefeated at 29-0.

Some might even argue that Nurmagomedov’s arch-rival Conor McGregor is also a worthy candidate as The Notorious One took the sport to the rest of the world. While his win-loss record is not as impressive as Khabib’s, he remains a pioneer of the sport, who’s still the biggest PPV seller for the promotion. Similar to McGregor, Ronda Rousey was another exceptional fighter who helped bring UFC into the mainstream.

Image Source: AP