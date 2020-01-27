Conor McGregor Gets $50,000 Cash From Dana White After Stunning UFC Comeback

Conor McGregor recently uploaded a picture on his Instagram story which shows Dana White returning his $50,000 in cash. Conor McGregor had to pay $50,000 as fine after he caused trouble for rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and other UFC superstars almost a year ago. According to reports, Dana White decided to return the money after Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds. Many also say that Conor McGregor delivered one of the most spectacular performances of his career at UFC 246 which was also good for Dana White’s company.

"I made history tonight. I set a new record. I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout victories at featherweight, at lightweight and now at welterweight - across three weight divisions, so I'm very proud of that,” Conor McGregor said to the media after the fight.

How much did Conor McGregor earn from his UFC 246 fight vs Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone?

According to many media reports, "The Notorious" one earned £1.5 million ($1.9 million) after his 40 seconds TKO win at UFC 246. The 31-year-old reportedly scooped a whopping £60m ($78mn) for the bout which is equivalent to £1.5 million per second since the fight ended in a flash. If we add both the bout and after bout money, then Conor McGregor made £2.3 million. The major chunk of the earnings come from the UFC 246 PPV.

“I feel really good, and I came out of here unscathed. I’m in shape. We’ve got work to do to get back to where I was,” said McGregor.

After his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246, Donald Cerrone admitted that McGregor's speed caught him by surprise saying he has never seen anything like that. Cowboy said that he was caught off-guard with the opening punch and lost his balance. Both the fighters showed incredible sportsmanship after the match and hugged each other before they left the octagon.

