Dana White Gives Fans Tour Of Ultra-luxurious Fight Island Hotel Room: Watch

UFC president Dana White reached Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and is scheduled to stay put for the next few weeks as the promotion returns to the island with a string of shows. Just like the fighters competing on the next three cards, White is also staying at the Yas Island W hotel. The UFC boss recently gave fans a tour of his ultra-luxurious Fight Island hotel room, which consists of every possible thing White would need during his stay and more.

Dana White’s room at the W is the same one he stayed at during his last visit to Yas Island, which concluded with the title match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Last time, the hotel provided White with a candy station and a fully-equipped gym and this time around, the staff has outdone itself.

Fight Island: Dana White gives tour of hotel room

Dana White kicked off the tour by showing fans the personalised iPad that allows him to order food from any restaurant in the hotel. Just below the iPad, there are 'Fit as f**k' and 'Fat as f**k' menus, which the hotel staff created only for him. There are also huge popcorn stations, which the UFC supremo can use while watching old fights, games or movies.

Dana White then introduced fans to his favourite candy and cereal station, before showing off the fully-edible replica of the octagon - which includes chocolate figures of himself, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The president was also impressed with the 'War Room,' the W staff had created, where he could do his official work and hold meetings. Apart from that, the room also had a liquor station, a juice station and a smoothie machine.

"The W Hotel Abu Dhabi, unbelievable. We're back on Fight Island, ladies and gentlemen," White concluded.

UFC's third run on Fight Island will start this Saturday with UFC on ABC 1: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar. The second event (UFC Fight Night) will take place on January 20 where welterweights Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny will collide in the main event. The third and final event at Fight Island will take place next Saturday, January 23, where McGregor and Poirier will face each other in the main event of UFC 257.

Image Source: Dana White/ Instagram