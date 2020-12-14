Dana White Hails Figueiredo Vs Moreno As The Greatest Flyweight Bout, Talks About Rematch

UFC president Dana White won’t mind booking a rematch between “absolute savages” Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno after UFC 256. Both the fighters put on an all-time classic at the main event of Saturday’s PPV, which White thinks is the “greatest flyweight bout in UFC history”. Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw, which forced many to demand a rematch.

Dana White on Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2

While talking about the same, Dana White said he’ll “absolutely” book another fight between the two, but for now, the promotion is giving them time to recover. After the main event, Deiveson Figueiredo claimed that he almost didn’t make it to UFC 256 as he was taken to the hospital on Friday due to a stomach infection. Dana White later confirmed the news, adding that the flyweight champ was again taken to the hospital on a stretcher after the PPV.

UFC 256: Dana White on Figueiredo vs Moreno going to a draw

As far as the fight itself, White said he thought the result should’ve been different. He claimed Deiveson Figueiredo dominated most parts of the bout, but the point deduction against the champ after a low blow resulted in the bout to end in a draw. According to various reports, if the referee would not have deducted a point, Figueiredo would have won the bout on the scorecards.

“I had Figueiredo winning the fight. (After) the point deduction, the whole fight turned. Moreno started coming on stronger. He probably won that round without the point deduction. That’s when the whole fight started to turn,” White said that the post-fight conference.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno is a possible fight of the year?

According to fans and pundits, Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno was a memorable way to close the UFC’s 2020 title fight schedule. The bout is currently being hailed as a major contender for the UFC “Fight of the Year,” alongside the brutal UFC 248 title bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, which is also called the “greatest fight in UFC women’s division history”. “Joanna and Weili was really good, too. It was just so long ago people need to remember how really damn good that fight was,” White added.

