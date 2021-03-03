Dana White, Jon Jones Criticise Lacklustre Gane Vs Rozenstruik Bout At UFC Fight Night 186

Neither UFC president Dana White nor the former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones were impressed with the performance of Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik at the main event of UFC Fight Night 186 or UFC Vegas 20. Bon Gamin took his MMA record to an undefeated 8-0 after defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision last Saturday. However, even though Gane won, the main event was lacklustre for many as both the fighters spent most of the time predicting each other’s move.

Gane vs Rozenstruik: UFC president Dana White on Ciryl Gane’s win

After the fight, Dana White looked unimpressed with Gane, telling reporters that the 30-year-old still has a long way to go before he can be regarded as one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division. “Everybody is talking about Ciryl being this big contender, but look what Francis did to Jairzinho. This was (Gane’s) coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that, he won,” he added.

UFC Fight Night 186: Ciryl Gane reacts to Dana White’s criticism

While Ciryl Gane did not stop Jairzinho Rozenstruik in under 20 seconds like Francis Ngannou, he claimed that he did the best he could to come out on top, while reacting to Dana White’s comments. Gane said at the post-fight conference that he understands where White is coming from as everyone “wants the show, wants the big KO”.

After the bout ended, Ciryl Gane himself was critical of his victory as he wanted to deliver a jaw-dropping performance, much like Dana White and others had hoped for. However, after talking to head coach Fernand Lopez, Ciryl Gane realised that while he delivered a lacklustre performance, he saved his undefeated streak and would defiantly move up the heavyweight rankings.

Gane vs Rozenstruik: Jon Jones criticises the two heavyweights

Meanwhile, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also watched the PPV closely, considering he is set to make his heavyweight debut in the near future. After the bout, he sent a message to the heavyweight division asking fighters to step up their game, while taking a shot at Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. “These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home,” he wrote.

Image Source: AP, UFC/ Twitter