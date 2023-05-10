'If You Take The NBA, NHL, NFL, F-1 Or WWE': Dana White Makes Huge Claim On 'Power Slap'

UFC president Dana White is of the opinion that his recent giving to the world of combat sports, the Power Slap league is raking up better figures on social media than some of the most prominent leagues in the world. As per White, Slap is reigning superior over NBA, NHL, F1, and even WWE. White also stated that he is speaking on the basis of numbers.

Having already taken UFC to a level where it has taken the position of the biggest MMA promotion in the world, Dana White and former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Lorenzo Fertitta have brought in Power Slap League into existence. The entity is the bearer of one of the most brutal forms of reality television. In this sport, two fighters stand in front of each other and turn wise slap each other. The first one to knock the other fighter out wins.

Dana White makes huge claim on 'Power Slap' competition

During the UFC 288 post-fight press event, Dana White made resounding claims about Power Slap Competition.“Lorenzo [Fertitta] and I own [Power Slap],” White said. “We own a company called Throw One, we own Ridiculousness, we own SLS [Street League Skateboarding], we own Nitro Circus, and we own Travis Pastrana’s NRX Rallycar.”

White suggested there may be more promotional tie-ins with UFC and those other leagues if he “feels like it,” before sharing an extremely positive update on the performance of Power Slap online.

“The deal that I just cut for Slap is bigger than the UFC deal we cut with SpikeTV after the first season of The Ultimate Fighter,” White said. “I don’t give a s— what the media thinks about it. They don’t matter. It’s unbelievable. Not only is it unbelievable money-wise, it’s been unbelievable as far as social media goes.

“We’re number one in all of sports, and when I say all of sports — if you take the NBA, NHL, NFL, F-1, WWE, and who am I forgetting, and add them all together, their numbers don’t compare to Slap.”

When told that sounded a little doubtful, White replied, “You can doubt it all you want.”

“Most of you guys don’t understand social media and how it works,” he said. “I’ll give you the numbers on Slap that were done by a third party that does this, we didn’t pull the numbers. These guys are like the Nelson numbers for social media. We destroy everything in sports with Power Slap.”