Dana White On Jorge Masvidal Vs Colby Covington: “It’s The Fight We Want, Too”

A few weeks ago, Colby Covington talked to UFC legend Chael Sonnen where he gave fans an update on his highly-anticipated bout with long-time best friend turned rival, Jorge Masvidal. Chaos claimed that the fight is likely to fall through as Masvidal was concerned about the bout “stylistically”. However, while talking to ‘The Schmo’ recently, Dana White contradicted Covington’s statement. The UFC supremo revealed that just like fans, they also want the fight to happen as soon as possible.

“I don’t think Masvidal said, ‘I don’t like that fight stylistically.’ We’re working on that fight. That’s the fight we want, too, and hopefully we’ll get that done this year, too,” he added.

Also Read l Dana White would love to see Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 after UFC 257

If Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington happens in 2021, it could become one of the biggest events of the year, giving tough competition to UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2. The two welterweights share a long history that began at American Top Team, where they used to train alongside each other. According to reports, they were so close that they even denied fighting each other in the past, but after Masvidal became a huge star following his spectacular win over Ben Askren at UFC 239, the two friends fell out.

Also Read l Dana White will meet Khabib on UFC 257 fight week, confident he can talk him into comeback

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington soon started slamming each other on social media and mentioning each other on post-fight conferences. The rivalry grew so intense that ATT gym owner Dan Lambert kept Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington apart and forbade them from talking trash about each other. However, Covington blatantly violated the rule as he insulted Masvidal and a number of ATT fighters before leaving the gym.

Also Read l Masvidal next fight: Colby slams Masvidal: “If he was a BMF, he wouldn't be running"

Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington: Current stats

Both the fighters are at the top five of the welterweight rankings. While Covington moved up to the No. 1 position thanks to his dominant win over Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal slipped to the fourth spot with his recent loss to champion Kamaru Usman. Both Covington and Masvidal have been unsuccessful in capturing the title from Usman. According to reports, they may have to go through each other to get another title shot.

Also Read l Masvidal next fight: Thompson calls out Masvidal after UFC Vegas win; Gamebred responds

Image Source: Colby Covington/ Instagram, AP, UFC/ YouTube