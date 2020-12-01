Dana White On Possible Anderson Silva Vs Roy Jones Jr Fight: "I Don’t Do Old Guy Stuff"

Even before Roy Jones Jr faced Mike Tyson in an exhibition match on November 28, rumours were wild that he could face MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match. And even though these are just rumours, UFC President Dana White is not at all interested in promoting the bout between the two legends – if it happens. While talking about the same at UFC Vegas post-fight press conference, Dana White said that the “fight business is for young guys, not for old guys”.

Dana White said that his sole interest is to find out who are the best fighters in the world in every division. He said as a fight fan, he’s more interested in seeing “baddest m**********rs” collide in an incredible bout, rather than fighters who are far past their prime. However, he admitted that if Anderson Silva vs Roy Jones Jr happens, it will make “some money” as the two have a huge fanbase.

Anderson Silva vs Roy Jones Jr: The Spider wants to fight again?

Anderson Silva was released by UFC after he lost his last fight against Uriah Hall in October via TKO in the fourth round. This was his third straight loss and sixth in his past eight fights. After the bout, Dana White hailed The Spider as one of the best but requested him to never fight again.

“When the fight was over, he couldn’t even stand up to do his interview. He had to sit down and do an interview. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again,” Dana White said at the UFC in ESPN+ 39 post-fight conference.

Despite getting released, Anderson Silva recently made it clear that he wants to continue fighting. In an Instagram post, The Spider stated that the “fire is still burning” in his heart, hinting that he’s open to fighting in some other MMA promotion. However, his list in terms of his new home is getting shorter as recently Bellator MMA, Professional Fighters League (PFL) and ONE Championship expressed their disinterest in signing The Spider.

